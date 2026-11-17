Newtimes Hair Kicks Off Month-Long Black Friday Sale: Savings on All Categories & Extra $30 Off

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newtimes Hair, a B2B manufacturer and supplier of professional hair replacement solutions, has launched its 2026 Black Friday event, running from November 5 through November 30. The promotion brings together selected offers across men's hair systems, women's wigs and toppers, and human hair extensions, with an additional $30 discount on qualifying orders of $399 or more. Designed for salons, hair replacement centers, wig retailers, extension specialists, and wholesale distributors, the campaign gives professional buyers an opportunity to replenish inventory across multiple product categories ahead of the holiday rush.One Black Friday Event, Three Professional Hair CategoriesRather than focusing on a single product line, Newtimes Hair is bringing its broader professional hair portfolio into one seasonal promotion. The goal is to give business owners more flexibility when replenishing inventory, expanding their product selections, and preparing for increased client demand during the holiday season.The Black Friday offers include:- Men's Hair Systems: Up to 30% off selected styles, plus an extra $30 off qualifying orders of $399 or more. Featured products include the HOLLYWOOD hair system, a hybrid design combining a breathable French lace top with a thin PU perimeter, alongside other professional hair replacement options such as AERO LUX and LEAD.- Women's Wigs & Toppers: An extra $30 off orders of $399 or more, plus 20% off selected styles. Featured options include VIVIAN and MARGOT medical-grade wigs, as well as CLARA, a Remy mono hair topper. The two offers can be combined.- Human Hair Extensions: An extra $30 off orders of $399 or more, plus 20%–30% off selected styles. The featured selection includes 7-Star 100% Prime Remy Genius Weft and Hand-Tied Weft extensions, alongside other selected Remy styles across different application methods. The order discount remains available when the discounted order total reaches $399.Product eligibility varies by category. Customers can visit the Newtimes Hair Black Friday Sale page for participating styles and full offer details.Professional Hair Solutions for the Holiday SeasonAs salons and hair businesses prepare for holiday appointments, parties, and seasonal styling requests, having the right range of hair products available becomes increasingly important.Newtimes Hair's extension collection offers several application methods to support different client preferences and salon services, providing flexible solutions in 4 highly sought-after holiday shades like #6N Sunset Brown, #1002 Stardust Silver, #P18A/1001 Moonlight Platinum, and #B13/50 Twilight Blonde.Genius Weft and Hand-Tied Weft extensions are options for creating fuller, more voluminous styles. Clip-In extensions provide a flexible solution for clients seeking additional length or fullness for special occasions. Tape-In extensions offer a seamless blending option, while Micro Bead methods allow professionals to add targeted fullness where needed.Beyond extensions, the company's men's and women's collections provide professional buyers with additional solutions for clients seeking hair replacement, coverage, and natural-looking hair enhancement.By bringing these categories together, Newtimes Hair aims to make seasonal purchasing more convenient for businesses that serve different hair needs.Supporting Hair Professionals Beyond Product SupplyNewtimes Hair's Black Friday campaign also highlights the company's broader commitment to serving professional hair businesses.With a China-based manufacturing facility employing more than 200 skilled hair artisans and quality control specialists, the company reports delivering over 15,000 units monthly. Its product lines cover men's hair systems, women's wigs and toppers, and human hair extensions, supported by a rigorous quality inspection process.For U.S. customers, Newtimes Hair also highlights its two U.S. warehouses, with next-day delivery available on eligible orders. Local warehouse support helps professional buyers access in-stock products and manage replenishment needs more conveniently.The company's website also lists a 30-day return policy and a 90-day warranty, alongside professional services designed to support wholesale partners.Make the Most of Black Friday Before the Holiday RushFor salons, hair replacement centers, wig retailers, and distributors, the Black Friday season presents an opportunity to review inventory, explore new product options, and strategically stock up on premium lace hair systems or Genius Weft extensions ahead of the holiday rush. Taking advantage of the promotion can help businesses prepare for year-end demand while managing purchasing costs.Newtimes Hair's 2026 Black Friday promotion brings together product savings and cross-category purchasing flexibility, helping professional buyers source hair systems, wigs, toppers, and extensions through one B2B supplier.The event runs through November 30, 2026.Explore the full selection of Black Friday offers at:About Newtimes HairNewtimes Hair is a B2B manufacturer and wholesale supplier of men's hair systems, women's human hair wigs and toppers, and human hair extensions. Serving salons, hair replacement centers, wig retailers, stylists, and distributors worldwide, the company combines manufacturing capabilities, extensive product selections, in-stock inventory, and professional support services to help hair businesses meet their customers' needs.

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Newtimes Hair Launches 2026 Black Friday Event with Mix-and-Match Savings Across Three Hair Categories News Provided By Larcoo Co., Ltd. November 17, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing



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