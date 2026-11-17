From grand multi-day wedding celebrations to intimate home poojas, Jammu's trusted décor team is now accepting bookings for the 2026–27 wedding season.

- Rahul Malhotra, Founder, Kauvery Events OrganizerJAMMU, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every wedding season in Jammu begins with a shared vision: a date, a phone call, and a dream.“We want a royal aesthetic. We want marigolds everywhere. Can you bring this photo to life?”For over 28 years, Kauvery Events Organizer has been the premier event team that families rely on. Established in 1998, the Jammu-based wedding and event organizer has built its reputation on a steadfast commitment: every celebration, regardless of scale, receives identical dedication, care, and precision.With the peak November-to-February wedding season underway, Kauvery Events Organizer is officially accepting reservations for 2026–27, with high-demand dates filling rapidly.Where the Magic Is MadeBehind every mandap and floral installation is a dedicated workshop in Jammu, where master karigars design and handcraft custom décor in-house. Rather than relying on generic catalog setups, the team tailors every detail to your chosen venue, color scheme, and budget-transforming inspiration photos into customized realities.Freshness and quality remain central to every setup. Grand entrance gates, floral backdrops, varmala stages, and wedding vehicles are adorned with fresh flowers sourced directly from the local market on the morning of the event.Grand Weddings. Intimate Poojas. Dedicated Excellence.Kauvery Events Organizer approaches a child's first birthday with the same distinct care as a 60th anniversary celebration or a corporate launch, giving every client individualized service.* Wedding Decoration: Comprehensive styling for entrance pathways, reception halls, stages, and doli cars, paired with full guest hospitality services.* Mandap & Stage Decoration: Designs ranging from opulent royal florals to elegant minimal themes crafted for stunning photography.* Haldi & Mehndi Decoration: Vibrant marigold backdrops, bridal jhoolas, and cozy floor seating tailored for lawns, banquet halls, and private residences.* Full Event Planning: End-to-end management offering a single point of contact for vendor coordination, timeline management, guest logistics, and on-site oversight.* Birthday, Anniversary & Home Décor: Customized environments featuring themed balloon backdrops, intimate candlelight dinner arrangements, and milestone setups.* Corporate Event Management: Professional coordination for product launches, conferences, annual galas, and dealer meets aligned with brand identity.* Pooja & Mandir Decoration: Sacred setups for Griha Pravesh, Navratri, Ganpati, Diwali, and traditional family ceremonies.“Whether managing a multi-day wedding or an intimate home pooja, every family deserves our undivided attention and effort,” said Rahul Malhotra, founder of Kauvery Events Organizer, who actively oversees event execution.“We are not simply decorating a venue-we are helping families create lasting memories.”From Jammu to Jaipur, Goa, and BeyondThe Kauvery Events Organizer team regularly executes destination events and customized setups across Srinagar, Udhampur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Goa, and Mussoorie, with complimentary travel service within Jammu city.A Simple, Transparent Booking Process1. Share your event date, location, venue, and design vision.2. Review tailored design options featuring transparent pricing structures.3. Reserve your preferred date with an initial advance payment.4. Enjoy your event while our team handles early installation and post-event cleanup.Ready to Plan Your Celebration?Send your event details, date, venue, and preferred theme via WhatsApp to receive a customized quote tailored to your budget. Explore recent event portfolios and client feedback at .About Kauvery Event OrganizerKauvery Event Organizer is a premier wedding and event planning company based in Jammu, serving clients since 1998. The company specializes in wedding, mandap, stage, haldi-mehndi, birthday, corporate, pooja, and floral decorations, as well as full-scale event coordination across Jammu and North India.Media & Booking Contact:Kauvery Event OrganizerHouse No. 28, Sector 5, Channi Himat, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir 180015Phone / WhatsApp: +91 95965 33005, +91 94191 43223Email:...Website:Instagram:

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Premier Wedding & Event Organizer in Jammu Since 1998: Kauvery Events Organizer Crafting Unforgettable Celebrations News Provided By Kauvery Events Organizer November 17, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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