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With Thanksgiving on November 26, All Dogs Unleashed OKC encourages dog owners to use the fall for Board and Train so new habits are set before the holidays.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The weeks between Halloween and New Year's Day tend to be the busiest stretch of the year inside Oklahoma City homes. Trick-or-treaters ring the doorbell, relatives arrive for Thanksgiving, packages pile up on the porch, and daily routines shift around school breaks and travel. For a dog that already jumps on visitors, barks at the door, pulls on the leash, or slips out whenever the front door opens, that season can turn every gathering into a management problem.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC is encouraging local families to address those habits now, while there is still time on the calendar. The location's flagship Board and Train program runs on a fixed two-week schedule, which gives owners a clear planning window. Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and Thanksgiving follows on Thursday, November 26, 2026, so families who enroll in the next several weeks can have their dog trained and back home before the holiday rush begins.Because the program length is set in advance, households can plan enrollment around their own calendars rather than guessing how long training will take. In the vast majority of cases, dogs complete Board and Train within the two-week timeframe. On the rare occasion a dog needs additional time, the Oklahoma City team communicates directly with the owner so the dog returns home only when trainers are confident in the results.During the program, dogs stay at an All Dogs Unleashed training facility and work with professional trainers every day. Every enrollment begins with an evaluation so the program can be matched to the dog's specific needs. The curriculum covers coming when called, sit, stay, the place command, heel on and off leash, and off-leash control. Trainers also work on the behaviors that tend to surface when a house fills with people, including jumping, nuisance barking, leash pulling, door bolting, chewing, and digging. Each dog also receives structured indoor and outdoor socialization around other dogs.Those skills line up closely with what the holidays ask of a family dog. A reliable place command lets a dog settle on a bed while guests come through the door. A dependable recall and a steady heel make it easier to manage a dog in the driveway, on a crowded sidewalk, or during a walk around the neighborhood with visiting relatives. The goal is a dog that holds its behavior in real household situations, not only during a formal training session.The program's methodology was developed by All Dogs Unleashed co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, both of whom come from professional sport-dog competition. Claeys has guided more than 4,000 dogs through improved obedience and behavior, and Lux won the 2016 PSA National Championship. The team at All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK applies that same methodology to every Board and Train enrollment.Timing also matters at the end of the program. Board and Train concludes with a dedicated turnover session, during which trainers walk the family through everything the dog has learned, demonstrate proper command delivery, and make sure owners are comfortable handling their dog and reinforcing the training at home. Families who plan to attend that session before Thanksgiving week bring home a trained dog along with a clear plan for doorbells, visitors, and holiday gatherings.Every dog that completes the Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. The Oklahoma City team remains available for the life of the dog at no additional charge, so owners can reach out if an old habit resurfaces during a busy holiday stretch or if new questions come up as the dog matures.For families who will be traveling this season, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC also offers dog boarding with structured daily routines, scheduled outdoor time and exercise, and feeding schedules that follow the instructions each owner provides at check-in. The facility caps boarding capacity during holidays and weekends to preserve the level of supervision each dog receives. Owners who would rather work on manners at home can book private lessons and in-home dog training with the Oklahoma City team, where a trainer works one-on-one with the dog and owner in the environment where the behavior needs to hold.Program availability depends on current enrollment, so families hoping to finish before Thanksgiving are encouraged to reach out early. Affirm financing is available for households that prefer to spread the cost over time. Oklahoma City dog owners in Edmond, Norman, Nichols Hills, Midtown, Bricktown, and surrounding communities can call (405) 299-3386 or visit board-and-train/ to discuss program dates.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAll Dogs Unleashed was founded in 2007 and operates locations across the United States. The Oklahoma City location at 101 Park Ave, Suite 1300, offers Board and Train, private lessons, in-home dog training, refresh training, boarding, and grooming. Its two-week Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. Learn more at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave, Suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Oklahoma City, OK)

+1 (405) 299-3386

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKC Helps Oklahoma City Families Finish Board and Train Before Thanksgiving News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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