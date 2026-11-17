MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Travel eSIMs use about 0.6 GB of data a day in most destinations studied. Two weeks of data costs $9.99 in Thailand and $20.99 in Laos.

- Yassine al Wahdani, founder of Travelsim AsiaDIEMEN, NETHERLANDS, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travelsim Asia, an eSIM provider for travel in Asia, has published the first edition of the Travelsim Asia eSIM Cost Tracker, a monthly comparison of eSIM prices from seven providers in 11 Asian countries. The first edition shows a market that has barely moved: of 198 plans tracked in nine countries since June, 179 still cost exactly the same in November. Where prices did move, they mostly went down, with 15 plans getting cheaper and 4 more expensive.The tracker also uses aggregated data from Travelsim Asia eSIMs to decide which trips it compares. Across 1,977 eSIMs activated since May 2025, data use came to about 0.6 GB a day in most destinations, and about 0.5 GB in the Philippines. The median eSIM stayed active for 13.8 days, counted from activation until it was last switched off.For a two-week trip, the tracker looks for the cheapest plan with at least 10 GB that stays valid for 14 days or longer. In Thailand that costs $9.99, in Laos $20.99, so 2.1 times as much. The median across the 11 countries is $14.00.Unlimited plans cost more, even for heavy users. Holafly's 15-day unlimited package costs a median $50.50, while 50 GB of fixed data for the same two weeks costs a median $36.50. Most eSIMs need a lot less than that: those active for about two weeks used a median 9.1 GB, and 3 in 4 stayed under 14.5 GB."There are plenty of eSIM trackers that compare plans. What was missing was one that compares trips. So we built it: it shows what two weeks in Thailand or Japan actually costs, based on how much data travel eSIMs really use," said Yassine al Wahdani, founder of Travelsim Asia.The tracker covers Travelsim Asia, Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Saily and Ubigi, plus Roafly in Laos, where Ubigi sells no plans. Rankings compare these providers only, not the whole market.The full tracker, with country-by-country tables, charts and a downloadable dataset, is available at travelsimasia/pages/esim-cost-tracker. The next edition follows in December 2026.MethodologyThe tracker uses public list prices in USD from each provider's website, as shown on 6 November 2026, without discount codes or promotions. It compares three trip types: a short trip (at least 3 GB, valid 7 days or longer), two weeks (at least 10 GB, 14 days or longer) and a long trip (at least 15 GB, 21 days or longer). For each provider it takes the cheapest fixed-data plan that covers the trip. Holafly's unlimited plans are shown alongside but not ranked. Price changes compare the same plan size from the same provider in the same country, June against November 2026, in the nine countries tracked since June.Trip length is counted from activation until the eSIM is switched off for the last time, so it is close to, but not exactly, the length of the trip. Data use cannot exceed the plan bought unless a top-up is added, so usage figures may understate demand. Usage figures are aggregated per destination; no data about individual eSIMs is published.Travelsim Asia publishes the tracker and is one of the providers compared. Its prices are collected and ranked with the same rules as every other provider. Rankings cover the seven providers in the tracker, not the whole market.About Travelsim AsiaTravelsim Asia (travelsimasia) sells prepaid travel eSIMs for 13 destinations in Asia, including Japan, Indonesia (including Bali), Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines, plus regional plans for trips across several countries. Everything works without an app or an account: the eSIM arrives instantly by email, and travellers check their data use, get alerts before they run out and top up through a web portal. The company is based in the Netherlands and was founded in 2024.

Yassine al Wahdani

Travelsim Asia

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9 in 10 tracked eSIM plans in Asia haven't changed price since June, new tracker finds News Provided By Travelsim Asia November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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