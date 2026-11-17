EPC Space and Mouser Announce Global Distribution Partnership

New partnership to expand access to radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant GaN power devices for space and high-reliability applications

- Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC SpaceANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Space, a manufacturer of radiation-hardened, high-performance, and enhanced-reliability GaN discrete transistors, integrated circuits, and modular devices, today announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., a leading authorized distributor of semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Under the agreement, Mouser will distribute EPC Space's portfolio of GaN power devices, expanding access to advanced power semiconductor technology for engineers developing satellite, aerospace, and other high-reliability systems.EPC Space focuses on radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for space and high-reliability applications. By leveraging EPC's expertise in GaN-on-silicon semiconductor technology, the company offers enhancement-mode GaN (eGaN) transistors and integrated circuits designed, packaged, tested and qualified to meet demanding mission requirements. EPC Space has a proven heritage of flight-supporting applications in satellite power distribution, spacecraft power management, deep space exploration, avionics, high-frequency DC-DC converters, and motor control systems where efficiency, power density, and long-term reliability are critical.“As the space industry continues to expand, engineers need easier access to advanced power semiconductor technologies that meet the demanding requirements of space applications,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space.“Our collaboration with Mouser will make our radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant GaN devices more accessible to designers worldwide, supporting the development of smaller, more efficient, and reliable power systems for next-generation satellites, spacecraft, and aerospace platforms.”EPC Space products will be available to engineers and procurement teams for component selection, design development and sourcing of next-generation space electronics through Mouser's global distribution network.“The aerospace industry requires exceptional performance, reliability, and efficiency, and EPC Space delivers on all three,” said Kristin Schuetter, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser.“This agreement expands global access to advanced technologies that help engineers meet stringent aerospace design requirements.”The agreement strengthens EPC Space's ability to serve the expanding space electronics industry, including commercial satellite constellations, space exploration programs, and high-reliability aerospace platforms. For additional information about EPC Space's radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant GaN technologies, visit For information about product availability through Mouser Electronics, visit .About EPC SpaceEPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.Follow EPC Space on social media:LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, TwitterAbout MouserMouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .Press ContactMaurizio Di Paolo Emilio:...Inside Sales Team Contact...e

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Efficient Power Conversion

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EPC Space and Mouser Electronics Announce Global Distribution Agreement News Provided By Efficient Power Conversion November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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