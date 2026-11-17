Oqton Launches MOS 2.0: The MES for Additive Manufacturing

Scheduler with conflict warnings

Operator terminal, available on tablet and phone mode

Floor TV to manage activity from all work centers

New generation adds scheduling alerts, operator tools, 3D viewing, quality and powder management, digital part passports, and 3DXpert/AMVero integration.

- Steve Lokam, CEO of OqtonFRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oqton today launched MOS 2.0, the new generation of its Manufacturing Operating System for additive manufacturing, at Formnext 2026 (Hall 12.0, Stand B78). For the first time, MOS can be deployed on premises as well as in the cloud.MOS is the operating system for industrial AM: Oqton's production management software for additive manufacturing. It combines manufacturing execution (MES), order management and a digital warehouse in one platform, so AM teams run every part from customer request to delivery in one system: planning and scheduling builds, guiding operators at the machine, tracking materials and parts, and keeping a complete production record for every part.As AM moves into serial production in aerospace, medical and energy, manufacturers need operations software that keeps machines busy and orders on time, delivers full traceability and fits strict IT and data policies. MOS 2.0 addresses all three.“Manufacturers in aerospace, energy and medical are investing in additive manufacturing as a core production capability, and they need partners who can support it at industrial scale. With MOS 2.0, 3DXpert and AMVero, Oqton gives them one connected portfolio from build preparation to finished part, in the cloud or inside their own network. This launch is a major step in our commitment to make AM a reliable part of their production,” said Steve Lokam, CEO of Oqton.What MOS 2.0 brings to manufacturers:- Hit delivery dates: scheduler conflict alerts detect machine and resource clashes and orders at risk of running late, and alert the planner while there is time to act.- Faster work at the machine: a tablet view lets operators start and finish jobs, follow work instructions, complete checklists and flag nonconformities without leaving the machine.- The whole shop floor at a glance: a floor board shows machine status, current jobs and open nonconformities on one screen, so supervisors act as soon as an issue is raised.- Quote and plan sooner: a 3D part viewer checks file feasibility and part features inside MOS, without opening CAD or build preparation software.- Fewer failed builds: configurable job start and finish checklists are enforced and recorded at the machine, supporting quality system requirements.- Stop suspect parts in one click: operators flag a part or a batch as nonconforming; MOS holds it, routes it to review and records the disposition.- Prove what every part was made from: powder management tracks lots from receipt through every build, linking each part to the powder it was printed with.- Hand over the full part history: the digital warehouse generates a digital passport for each part, carrying its production, material and quality record.- Your data, your choice: cloud or on premises deployment, with the same functionality.- Built to fit how you work: a new architecture with configurable workflows and routes, open APIs for integration and faster performance at scale.- One digital thread: 3DXpert passes build files, print parameters and build reports into MOS; AMVero adds in process monitoring data and fleet management.- Ready for agentic AI: open APIs and structured production data that AI agents can read and act on, for example to check order status.“Additive manufacturing has grown from prototyping into serial production, and the software behind it has to grow with it. Companies running AM at scale need operations as smooth as any established manufacturing process: conflicts caught before they delay an order, operators equipped at the machine, and a complete record of every part without extra work. That is the future we built MOS 2.0 for, on one platform that brings MES, order management and digital warehouse together, so customers gain capabilities without adding systems,” said Alessia Toscano, Senior Product Manager, MOS, Oqton.“Baker Hughes is advancing its additive manufacturing digitalization journey through the implementation of Oqton MOS 2.0, connecting the end-to-end workflow from order management through manufacturing execution and control of the golden build, while integrating with Baker Hughes' corporate enterprise ecosystem. The collaboration is also exploring how the digital passport concept can be further matured for the energy industry, helping establish a more connected digital thread for production, material and quality information associated with additive-manufactured components.” said Juan Carlos Flores, Vice President Manufacturing, Baker Hughes.These additions extend the complete MOS platform, which continues to cover manufacturing execution (MES), order management and digital warehouse functions.AvailabilityMOS 2.0 is available now, worldwide. Live demonstrations run throughout Formnext, 17 to 20 November 2026, at Hall 12.0, Stand B78.Images and product screenshots: Oqton newsroom at oqton.About OqtonOqton is a software company for additive manufacturing. Its portfolio covers the full AM workflow: 3DXpert for design and build preparation, AMVero for AI based build monitoring, and MOS, the operating system for industrial AM, which combines manufacturing execution, order management and a digital warehouse. Manufacturers in aerospace, energy, medical and industrial sectors use Oqton software to run additive manufacturing as a reliable, traceable production process. Learn more at oqton.

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Oqton launches MOS 2.0 at Formnext 2026: the MES for additive manufacturing, now in the cloud or on premises News Provided By ITVibes, Inc November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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