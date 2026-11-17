Three-year project will develop disaster medicine training shaped around Syria's clinical practices, available resources, and cultural context.

- Dr. Modar Hasan Al Ali, AidUP Syria Project Lead, LecturioLEIPZIG, GERMANY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lecturio and DEG Impulse, a subsidiary of Germany's development finance institution DEG, are expanding AidUP, the disaster medicine education initiative created by Lecturio, to Syria. Building on a program that has already trained more than 13,000 healthcare professionals in Ukraine, the three-year Syria project targets pre-service and practicing healthcare professionals and emergency medical services personnel with locally adapted disaster medicine training.The Project is co-financed by DEG Impulse with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development as part of the develoPPP programme.“The lessons learned through our develoPPP partnership in Ukraine have shown how targeted disaster medicine training can strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems under immense pressure. Through this initiative in Syria, we are adapting and scaling these approaches to equip healthcare professionals with the skills, knowledge and collaborative structures needed to respond effectively to emergencies and safeguard access to essential health services,” said Daniel Thomann, Director Support Programmes, DEG Impulse.Organized around the continuum of casualty care, AidUP Syria's curriculum will cover key stages of disaster response, from preparedness and first aid through pre-hospital care, triage, casualty treatment, and hospital disaster management. It will also address mental health and psychosocial support for those affected by crises as well as responders.The content will be adapted into Modern Standard Arabic, with localization extending beyond language. With input and guidance from Syrian clinicians, the content and scenarios will be reviewed to reflect locally available medicines and equipment, relevant clinical practices, and cultural context. The digital learning environment uses AI-supported features to guide content delivery, support assessment, and track learner progress.“Emergency training is most valuable when it reflects the realities healthcare workers face in their daily practice. In Syria, this means using clinical scenarios that account for local practices, the medicines and equipment available, and the realities of the healthcare setting. This helps clinicians and EMS teams prepare for the decisions they may need to make during actual emergencies,” said Dr. Modar Hasan Al Ali, an internal medicine specialist and AidUP Syria project lead at Lecturio.Offline-Ready Digital Training for Low-Connectivity SettingsThe project will also provide digital access designed for settings where internet connectivity may be intermittent. Participating learners will be able to access the project-supported learning free of charge during the project term.“Our experience with AidUP Ukraine has shown how valuable flexible, accessible medical education can be during wartime. Asynchronous learning helped learners continue their education despite power outages and disrupted schedules, while Ukrainian-language modules and subtitles made complex content more accessible,” said Prof. Oksana Shevchuk, Head of Research Management Office, Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, Ukraine.“This experience gives me confidence that practical disaster medicine education can support healthcare workers in other regions facing emergencies.”About AidUP and LecturioAidUP is an initiative by Lecturio, a global leader in digital medical education. The program follows an integrative, participatory approach that spans all stages of the Continuum of Casualty Care, from pre-hospital emergency response and clinical management to rehabilitation and mental health support.Based in Leipzig, Germany, Lecturio provides AI-enhanced learning solutions to medical universities, hospitals, emergency services, and healthcare organizations globally. The company's mission is to make high-quality medical education globally accessible and to promote sustainable skill development in healthcare.About DEG ImpulseDEG Impulse is a 100 % non-profit subsidiary of the German Development Finance Institution DEG - Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. DEG Impulse promotes the sustainable transition of the private sector in developing and emerging-market countries and supports development policy goals as defined by the Sustainable Development Goals. Via our advisory and promotional programmes we support the transformation process of companies and enable them to implement their projects efficiently and effectively, in order to generate both commercial success and development-policy benefits.Learn more about AidUP Syria:

Remy Schneider

Lecturio GmbH

...

+49 341 23821750

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

AidUP Syria: Disaster Medicine Training for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lecturio and DEG Impulse Launch AidUP Syria, Building on Measurable Results in Ukraine News Provided By Lecturio November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.