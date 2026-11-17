Nine in ten young people already use AI weekly, as calls grow for a voice in AI's future

New global research finds high everyday AI use alongside clear concerns over jobs, privacy and misinformation

- Taha Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder at GoodwallSWITZERLAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine in ten young people use AI at least weekly, but more than three-quarters want a say in how the technology is used across education, work and society, according to new data released today by Goodwall and the NextGen AI Alliance, a coalition founded in 2025 by HP, Cognizant and Microsoft.The research draws on Goodwall's 2026 Youth & AI Perception Survey, alongside earlier Youth AI Programming Insights and Career Compass research. Together, these studies capture responses from more than 22,000 young people aged 16 to 34 across 201 countries and territories, gathered through the Goodwall app. The highest levels of participation came from Nigeria, India and the Philippines.The research found that six in ten young people now use AI every day, and 70.2% feel very confident using it for learning, creativity or work.Yet high adoption has not removed their concerns. Job displacement was the most commonly selected worry, cited by 35.2%, followed by privacy and misuse of data at 28% and misinformation and bias at 20.8%. The findings suggest young people are already living with AI as an everyday tool, while the policies and institutions governing its use are still catching up.Young people remain largely optimistic about what AI could offer them. Almost two-thirds (63.3%) believe it will generate new opportunities, and 96% described themselves as ready or hopeful about their own future in an AI-powered world. Nearly half (47.1%) are most interested in AI's potential to improve learning and education, ahead of creativity and innovation (29.3%), new job opportunities (11.9%) and solving global challenges (10.9%).Taha Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder at Goodwall, said:“Young people are already among AI's most active users. They are using it to learn, solve problems, develop ideas and prepare for work, and they understand both its opportunities and its risks.“Yet too many of the decisions about how AI will shape their education, livelihoods and communities are being made without them. If young people will experience the consequences of AI for decades to come, they need a meaningful role in shaping how it is developed and used.”High adoption figures can also conceal big differences in the quality of young people's experiences with AI. To explore these, Goodwall and Misk Global convened a Youth Think Tank with 11 young leaders from Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.Participants described how AI tools could produce answers in languages including Bengali, Tamil, Arabic and Kinyarwanda, while still delivering inaccurate, structurally weak or culturally inappropriate information. Unreliable connectivity, limited access to devices, the cost of paid AI subscriptions and a lack of trained educators were also cited as barriers.Thea Hayden, Chief Marketing Officer at Cognizant said:“Bridging the gap between AI's capability and the real-world value it can create means building AI that is safe, scalable and accessible to everyone. Listening to young people's experiences of AI is an integral part of this. Their perspectives can help shape better and more accessible tools, training and opportunities, and ensure that the benefits of AI reach people across languages, cultures and communities.”For Michele Malejki, HP Inc.'s Global Head of Social Impact and Executive Director of the HP Foundation, access to AI is only part of the equation.“Young people also need the skills and confidence to use it effectively, so they can translate access to technology into greater economic opportunity. As AI becomes more embedded in how people learn and work, building those capabilities will be critical to ensuring more young people can benefit from the opportunities it creates,” she said.Justin Spelhaug, President at Microsoft Elevate added:“AI has the potential to expand access to learning and unlock new pathways into employment and entrepreneurship, but access alone isn't enough. Realizing that potential depends on ensuring young people everywhere can build practical skills to use AI technology in ways that are safe, responsible and relevant to their lives.”The NextGen AI Alliance will use the findings to shape its future learning programs on Goodwall, and will bring the next set of youth insights to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2027.For more information, visit .

Katie Clift

maybe agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nine in ten young people already use AI weekly, as calls grow for a voice in AI's future News Provided By maybe agency November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.