Value Network IPA Selects Dimensional Insight

Behavioral Health IPA will use Diver Platform to support value-based care and the CMS Innovations in Behavioral Health model

- Andrea Wanat, CEO of Value Network IPABURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Value Network IPA, a behavioral healthcare collaborative of more than 50 organizations serving eight counties of Western New York, has selected Dimensional Insight to bring its payer, state, and partner data together in one place. Value Network will use Diver Platform to give its partners timely access to data and actionable insights on the measures that drive its value-based payment contracts.Value Network is a behavioral health independent practice association (IPA) whose network serves more than 90,000 people each year. In 2020, it launched New York State's first behavioral health value-based payment contract.That work depends on data from many sources: managed care organizations, New York State's PSYCKES system, HEALTHeLINK (the regional health information organization for Western New York), and partners' EHRs (electronic health records). Until now, Value Network's small data team has pulled these sources together by hand across separate dashboards, often comparing older state data against payers' current reporting.“We needed a tool that could pull together a multitude of data sources so we can make real-time, actionable decisions,” said Andrea J. Wanat, CEO of Value Network.“Dimensional Insight brings it all together in a meaningful way, so we can push out insights to our partners in a timely fashion while asking less of our team.”Value Network evaluated several options before choosing Dimensional Insight. Key factors included Dimensional Insight's experience with HEDIS and behavioral health measures, and recommendations from peers in New York's behavioral health community.“Everyone I asked about Dimensional Insight had positive things to say about the product and the support,” said Wanat.“That kind of trust from other users goes a long way with me.”Value Network will focus first on the measures in its payer contracts, including utilization, follow-up after care, and medication adherence. An early priority is making sure its most at-risk members receive follow-up care within seven days.The work also supports a larger effort. New York is one of three states selected for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovations in Behavioral Health (IBH) demonstration project, an eight-year initiative that puts behavioral health at the center of care. New York State selected Value Network to help lead the model in Western New York.“At Value Network, we're committed to supporting our partners in achieving healthier patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs,” said Wanat.“We're at the forefront of the IBH model, and Dimensional Insight will help us advance that work regionally, then statewide, and potentially nationally.”“Value Network has shown what behavioral health organizations can achieve when they work together and share data,” said Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight.“We're proud to support the organization and their partners with trusted, timely information as they lead the way on value-based care and the IBH model.”About Value Network IPAValue Network IPA is a behavioral healthcare collaborative serving eight counties of Western New York. It was founded by the four largest behavioral health organizations in the region: BestSelf Behavioral Health, Endeavor Health, Horizon Health, and Spectrum Health and Human Services. Together, its more than 50 partners, including behavioral health providers, healthcare systems, and community organizations, achieve value-based payment contracts that none could achieve alone and pursue new contract opportunities, sharing data and coordinating services across the continuum of care to improve outcomes for the individuals and communities they serve. Learn more at valuenetworkwny.About Dimensional InsightDimensional Insighthelps organizations turn data into trusted information that people can act on. Its Diver Platform brings data from many sources into one governed foundation, with ready-to-use measures, dashboards, and an AI assistant, so every team works from the same numbers. Thousands of healthcare, beverage alcohol, and other organizations worldwide rely on Dimensional Insight, which is an 11-time Best in KLAS winner in Data & Analytics. Learn more at dimins.

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Value Network IPA Selects Dimensional Insight to Unify Behavioral Health Data Across Western New York News Provided By Dimensional Insight November 17, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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