MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Robert Pattinson's comments about wanting to play James Bond have resurfaced 14 years later, following the announcement that he will take over the role from Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on November 16 that the 40-year-old actor has been cast as the next 007, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the upcoming film.

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However, it appears Pattinson had been interested in the role long before his casting was announced.

During a 2012 interview with The Sun, the actor revealed that he would consider playing Bond, although he wanted to wait until he was older.

"I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years," he said.

At the time, Pattinson was 26 and preparing for the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

He explained that he was not interested in playing a younger, inexperienced version of the British spy, arguing that whoever followed Daniel Craig should have more life experience.

Now, 14 years later, Pattinson has been announced as Craig's successor, making his earlier comments particularly relevant.

Following the announcement, the actor expressed his excitement about joining the franchise.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said in a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios.

He also thanked the filmmakers for trusting him with the role, describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

Pattinson will become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series, following Craig, who made his final appearance in No Time to Die in 2021.

The upcoming film will be directed by Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will also be involved in the project, which marks the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control.

A release date has not yet been announced.

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