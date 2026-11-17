MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai International (DXB) received 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday, as the hub continued to rebuild after the disruption earlier this year due to the regional military conflict.

The airport handled 18.8 million passengers in the third quarter, with August the busiest month at 6.6 million. Year-to-date traffic to September was down 28.1 per cent year on year, while Q3 volumes fell 22.1 per cent.

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“We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year. As more airlines return to Dubai and our network strengthens, we are focused on continuing to accommodate future growth while making journeys simpler and more seamless,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

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“Innovation is central to that approach. Every process we simplify and every bottleneck we remove helps us use our existing facilities more efficiently. By combining technology with better ways of working, we can unlock additional capacity without expanding the airport's footprint, while improving the experience for our guests,” added Griffiths.

The Q3 decline is narrower than the first-half fall.

Dubai International received 13 million passengers in the second quarter, taking first-half traffic to 31.5 million, down 31.3 per cent on the same period in 2025. At the time, Dubai Airports pointed to the return of international carriers, improving connectivity and stronger load factors as signs of resilient demand.

DXB is now served by 57 airlines connecting Dubai to 235 airport destinations across 101 countries. By the end of the first half, the airport was served by almost 50 international airlines.

India was Dubai International's largest country market in Q3 with 2.6 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.4 million and the UK with 1.3 million. Pakistan accounted for 800,000 passengers, the US for 640,000 and Germany for 480,000.

London was the top city destination with 784,000 passengers, ahead of Mumbai (528,000), New Delhi (525,000), Riyadh (500,000) and Jeddah (490,000).

Leisure routes grew during the quarter. Milan traffic rose 20 per cent, Phuket 17 per cent, Cape Town 14 per cent, Barcelona 13 per cent and Denpasar 11 per cent.

In September, direct passengers accounted for 49 per cent of traffic and connecting passengers 51 per cent. The balance varies seasonally, with direct traffic typically rising in winter as Dubai's tourism and events calendar draws more international visitors.

Aircraft movements totalled 243,000 in the nine months, down 27.6 per cent, including 92,800 in Q3. Cargo reached 1,215,000 tonnes, down 23.2 per cent, including 464,000 tonnes in Q3. The average load factor was 74 per cent, three percentage points lower than a year earlier. Passengers per aircraft movement averaged 211, down 0.8 per cent. In Q3, 99.9 per cent of passengers waited under 10 minutes at departure passport control and under 15 minutes at arrivals. Security waits stayed below five minutes for 99.7 per cent. DXB processed 48 million bags, with 91 per cent delivered within 45 minutes of arrival. Baggage handling accuracy was 99.73 per cent, and the mishandled baggage rate was 2.67 per 1,000 passengers.

DXB handled a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, the busiest year in its history. Dubai Airports also operates Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), where expansion plans announced in May 2024 involve a $35 billion investment.

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