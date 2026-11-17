UK Unemployment Rate Declines During Third Quarter
(MENAFN) The UK's unemployment rate decreased to 4.6% during the July-September period, according to official figures published Tuesday.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than both the preceding quarter, covering April to June, and the corresponding period last year.
The number of unemployed individuals aged 16 and above reached 1.68 million, representing a decline of 102,000 compared with the same period in 2025.
At the same time, the UK's estimated employment rate climbed to 75.4% in the July-September 2026 quarter, increasing by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year and 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.
The total number of employed people aged 16 and older rose by 427,000 over the year, reaching approximately 34.6 million.
The economic inactivity rate among people aged 16 to 64 also recorded a slight decrease, falling by 0.1 percentage points both annually and quarterly to 20.8%. The number of economically inactive individuals stood at 9.07 million, marking a reduction of 4,000 from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the latest figures indicated that redundancies reached 120,000, representing a year-on-year decrease of 14,000.
The economic inactivity rate for people aged 16 to 64 edged down by 0.1 percentage points both annually and quarterly to 20.8%, with the number of economically inactive people standing at 9.07 million, down 4,000 from a year earlier.
Data also showed redundancies totaled 120,000, down 14,000 over the past year.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than both the preceding quarter, covering April to June, and the corresponding period last year.
The number of unemployed individuals aged 16 and above reached 1.68 million, representing a decline of 102,000 compared with the same period in 2025.
At the same time, the UK's estimated employment rate climbed to 75.4% in the July-September 2026 quarter, increasing by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year and 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.
The total number of employed people aged 16 and older rose by 427,000 over the year, reaching approximately 34.6 million.
The economic inactivity rate among people aged 16 to 64 also recorded a slight decrease, falling by 0.1 percentage points both annually and quarterly to 20.8%. The number of economically inactive individuals stood at 9.07 million, marking a reduction of 4,000 from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the latest figures indicated that redundancies reached 120,000, representing a year-on-year decrease of 14,000.
The economic inactivity rate for people aged 16 to 64 edged down by 0.1 percentage points both annually and quarterly to 20.8%, with the number of economically inactive people standing at 9.07 million, down 4,000 from a year earlier.
Data also showed redundancies totaled 120,000, down 14,000 over the past year.
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