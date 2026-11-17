MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India's strong economic growth, demographic advantages and resilient domestic investor base continue to make it an attractive destination for capital despite global shocks and prolonged foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows that has now reversed, a new report has said.

The report from research publication Global Outlook Policy cited economist Trinh Nguyen lauding the resilience of the Indian markets, and has pointed out that the country remains the better option to park money especially for investors afraid of AI-related market shocks.

Though the report mentioned concerns over pressure on India's services sector amid softer US demand and investor flows towards semiconductor-focused markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, it argued that India's growth fundamentals remain robust.

FIIs had sold Rs 55,963 crore of Indian equities in May 2026, marking the eleventh consecutive month of net outflows but now the trend has reversed as net investments touched Rs 84,290 crore in the month through November 13.

Further, the report noted that even when FII selling persisted, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 82,668 crore of equities, more than offsetting selling pressure.

"India's relative stability is based on a buying and selling pattern that has repeated for most of the past year," the report said.

India's demographic profile remains a key long-term advantage, with a median age of about 28 years compared with 38 in China and 48 in Japan.

“India's demographic position is built to sustain that growth rate for longer than its two largest Asian rivals can sustain theirs,” the report noted.

Around 65 per cent of India's population is under 35, while the working-age population at 66 per cent as of 2023, is expected to continue expanding in the coming decades approaching one billion people by 2047.

“China and Japan are both ageing while India's labour supply is still growing, a divergence that changes the kind of growth each economy can realistically sustain into the 2040s regardless of where their currencies or equity indices sit in any given month,” it added.

Sectors such as defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and pharmaceuticals in India show structural strength. Eighteen constituents of the Nifty India Defence index collectively added over Rs 1.46 lakh crore in market capitalisation during 2025, supported by government procurement programmes.

-IANS

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