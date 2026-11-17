MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri on Tuesday outlined a roadmap for achieving the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, saying India is aiming to build a $30-40 trillion economy through an integrated and mission-driven approach to governance and leadership.

Speaking at NITI Aayog's first National Workshop on 'Leadership as a Mission' here, Lahiri said the concept of leadership in India has evolved significantly since Independence, moving beyond the goal of poverty alleviation to the broader objective of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had articulated the Viksit Bharat vision during his Independence Day address in 2022 and later launched 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth' initiative to encourage greater participation of young people in shaping the country's future.

In addition, the inaugural session brought together students, civil servants, policymakers and community leaders from across the country for discussions on governance, leadership and nation-building.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Anurag Jain welcomed participants and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving India's long-term development goals.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra cited examples ranging from the management of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic to India's growing role in the space economy and welfare initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme.

He said decisive and responsive leadership was critical for converting national ambitions into tangible outcomes for citizens.

Similarly, NITI Aayog Member R. Balasubramaniam outlined the structure of the workshop, which is built around five stages -- learn, analyse, reflect, apply and commit.

India should develop its own body of knowledge on public leadership based on domestic governance experiences and institutional successes rather than relying solely on international frameworks, according to Balasubramaniam.

Meanwhile, Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, underscored the role of entrepreneurship in nation-building, saying policy support for enterprise creation and the emergence of India's startup ecosystem have become important pillars of the country's growth story.

The workshop is part of NITI Aayog's broader effort to strengthen leadership capabilities among public servants and future decision-makers as India advances toward its 2047 development goals.