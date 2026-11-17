MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official visit to Japan from November 18-19, where he is scheduled to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue set to be held in Tokyo will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with Shinjiro Koizumi and Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the dialogue, both sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments, and reaffirm the shared commitment of the two nations to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence. This will be Rajnath Singh and Shinjiro Koizumi's third meeting in 2026.

Building on the momentum from their interactions in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October, the two ministers will discuss advancing defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, and deepening industrial partnerships.

"India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in shared democratic values, mutual trust and converging strategic interests. The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational & industrial synergy between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

On October 28, Rajnath Singh and Shinjiro Koizumi held a meeting on the sidelines of the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines, where they reviewed defence cooperation and explored new avenues to further strengthen the Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"Happy to meet with the Minister of Defence of Japan, Mr. Koizumi Shinjiro, on the sidelines of the 13th ADMM-Plus in Cebu, Philippines. Had productive discussions on reviewing our ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and exploring new avenues to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our shared commitment remains vital for a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region," Rajnath Singh wrote on X after the meeting.

In August, Shinjiro Koizumi was on an official visit to India, during which he held talks with Rajnath Singh. The two ministers had welcomed the steady strengthening of defence cooperation, including cooperation among the respective Ministries and the Services of the two countries that share strategic perspectives, under the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership', which constitutes one of the pillars for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The two Ministers concurred on the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment between the two countries at a time of heightened global tensions. They expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, according to the India-Japan joint press statement.