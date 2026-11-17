MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia ur Rahman Barq on Tuesday criticised Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the construction of a grand temple at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, alleging that the BJP was raising religious issues to mislead people and avoid being questioned on its governance record.

His remarks came after Maurya said that the construction of a grand temple at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura would emerge as a major issue in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Referring to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maurya had said, "Ayodhya Hui Hamari, Ab Mathura Ki Baari", indicating that the focus had now shifted towards Mathura following the construction of the Ram Mandir. He also stated that a grand temple would be built at Krishna Janmabhoomi, either through the judicial and legal process or through mutual dialogue.

Speaking to IANS, Barq described Maurya's statement as "inappropriate and irresponsible", particularly given the constitutional position he holds in the state government.

"By claiming that a temple will be built, either through a court verdict or mutual consensus, he is essentially adopting a threatening tone. It is a misconception on their part; whenever elections approach, they attempt to mislead and fool the public by bringing up religious issues. However, the people are now aware and will not fall for such deceptions," he said.

The Sambhal MP further alleged that the BJP was attempting to shift the public discourse towards religious matters to avoid questions about its performance and the issues affecting ordinary people.

"I am confident that they will neither be able to take any concrete steps towards building this temple in Mathura, nor will they win the upcoming elections. Their rhetoric is merely an attempt to mislead people and divert attention from the real issues... Why don't they discuss how many jobs have been provided in the state over the last ten years? They should be discussing why farmers' incomes have not been doubled, why inflation has not come down, or how many new schools and hospitals have been opened. The truth is that the BJP government has failed completely when it comes to actual governance. They cannot present their 10-year track record to the public," Barq said.

The SP leader also claimed that the BJP had realised that its political position in the state was weakening as the 2027 Assembly elections approached.

"I trust that no one will be swayed by their deceptions; instead, for the sake of the state's progress and to protect their own rights and interests, people will vote for the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc," he said.

Barq also challenged the BJP to present an account of its performance during its decade in power in Uttar Pradesh, arguing that the party should release a detailed report card before making fresh electoral promises.

"We urge the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for the last ten years, to go beyond just a manifesto; they must release a 'report card' detailing what they have actually done for the public and the state over the past decade. Only then should they present a new manifesto, especially since none of the promises they previously made to the public appears to have been fulfilled," he said.

"Therefore, simply entering the electoral fray is not enough; they must also account for the extent to which the promises made in the past have actually been delivered," Barq added.