MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit down with Southeast Asian leaders in Manila on Tuesday, in the backdrop of India's closer strategic ties with the bloc which has opened an opportunity to build an equally strong economic partnership.

India's maritime and security engagement with ASEAN has matured rapidly. The natural next step is to bring commercial engagement up to the same level. Doing so would further strengthen the ASEAN“centrality” that India has consistently championed, according to an article in India Narrative.

Announcing the Year of Maritime Cooperation in 2025, PM Modi highlighted that India has always fully supported 'ASEAN centrality' and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. The year had also seen joint naval exercises with the ASEAN bloc which is keen to strengthen ties with India amid rapid geopolitical change.

The article underlines that India's trade with ASEAN reached $128.38 billion in 2025-26, with the country importing $89.96 billion and exporting $38.41 billion. The resulting deficit of $51.55 billion compares with a $7 billion gap when the goods agreement took effect in 2010. Indian exports moved from $42.4 billion to $38.4 billion between 2021-22 and 2025-26, even as imports rose. With ASEAN accounting for around 11 per cent of India's global trade, getting the balance right matters to both sides.

New Delhi has a strong case in the proposed review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. India has liberalised roughly 80 per cent of tariff lines for ASEAN members, though the reciprocity it receives is not yet as full. Officials also worry that Chinese goods are being routed through ASEAN states to exploit preferential duties. Tighter rules of origin are a reasonable demand, and one that protects the integrity of the agreement for every party to it.

Since India's withdrawal from RCEP in 2019, the review has taken on added weight as a route into regional value chains. India's strategic credentials in the region are now well established through its naval presence and defence partnerships. A deeper commercial relationship would complete the offer that ASEAN states seek when they hedge.

Ajay Sahai of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations argues that the review should be judged by the export opportunities and business partnerships it generates, not by the number of tariff concessions. That is the right test. It points towards simpler customs procedures, regulatory transparency and integration into regional supply chains, rather than tariff arithmetic alone.

Connectivity offers a similar opportunity. The Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan project, though slowed by Myanmar's instability and infrastructure delays, would bring India and Southeast Asia closer still once complete, the article points out.

Before leaving, PM Modi said ties with ASEAN occupy a central place in India's MAHASAGAR vision. In 2027, India and ASEAN will mark 35 years of Dialogue Relations. The maritime year has shown India to be a dependable partner at sea.

The anniversary year is a natural moment to bring the same energy to the marketplace. ASEAN centrality, in the end, is best served when member states have more than one serious economic partner to choose from, and India is well placed to be one of them, the article added.