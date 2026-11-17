MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Nov 17 (IANS) Egg exports from Tamil Nadu's poultry hub of Namakkal have fallen sharply following a bird flu outbreak in Cuddalore, with overseas buyers cancelling orders and weakening demand pushing procurement prices below the production cost, according to poultry industry representatives.

Importers in markets including the United Arab Emirates, Oman and South Africa have reportedly withdrawn orders over concerns about the outbreak, although poultry farmers maintain that Namakkal remains unaffected.

The disruption has compounded difficulties caused by higher freight charges and transport interruptions following the Iran-Israel conflict.

According to the Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society, Namakkal exported around 25 crore eggs a month until six months ago.

Shipments subsequently declined to about 15 crore and have now fallen by another 50 per cent. Industry representatives said exporting even a few crore eggs this month could prove difficult if cancellations continue.

The export setback has reversed an upward trend in egg prices during a period when seasonal demand generally keeps rates firm.

The National Egg Coordination Committee has lowered the procurement price to Rs 6 an egg from Rs 6.70. The rate was reduced by 20 paise on November 11, followed by cuts of 25 paise each on November 13 and 15.

Farmers estimate production costs at around Rs 6.50 an egg, leaving the current procurement rate below the break-even level.

Further reductions could deepen losses across the poultry belt. Namakkal has more than 1,000 layer farms producing approximately six crore eggs daily.

Despite the export slowdown, industry representatives said there had been no accumulation of unsold eggs at farms so far.

The coordination committee, however, attributed part of the weaker demand to Sashti fasting and the beginning of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, when many devotees avoid eggs.

It said exports had already dropped to around 30 per cent of normal volumes because of shipping costs and transport disruptions, while expressing hope that prices would recover shortly.

Meanwhile, farmers have intensified surveillance and biosecurity measures. Poultry sheds are being disinfected regularly, visitors face restrictions, and vehicles carrying feed are sprayed with disinfectants before entering farms.

Farmers said the affected birds in Cuddalore were broiler chickens, while Namakkal predominantly houses egg-laying birds.

They credited strict hygiene practices with keeping the hub unaffected and said preventive measures were being reinforced to protect flocks.