Sennheiser Offers Up To 30% Off On Select Headphones: White Friday Sales From November 19 To 30
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Limited-time offers on MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 560S and ACCENTUM Plus Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, UAE - November 17, 2026 - Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced exclusive White Friday Sales on its standout headphones from its consumer audio range. Exclusive offers are available to UAE customers online on Amazo and at participating retail stores across the UAE from 19 to 30 November 2026, with discounts of up to 30%. Designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and frequent travellers, the promotions provide an ideal opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with Sennheiser's premium sound. Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless – Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting. Click here to buy. Sennheiser HD 560S – An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio. Click here to buy. Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless (Black) – ACCENTUM Plus pairs Adaptive Hybrid ANC with up to 50 hours of playback, a quick-charge feature, intuitive touch controls and sound personalization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It is an accessible entry point to premium Sennheiser wireless listening. Click here to buy. Offer Details
-
Duration: 19 – 30 November 2026
Channels: Amazon, and participating retail outlets
Market: United Arab Emirates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment