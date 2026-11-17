IPU Chief Dick Urges Global Climate Unity at COP31 in Antalya
(MENAFN) Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Milton Dick pressed world legislators on Monday to strengthen international cooperation against climate change, presenting COP31 as a chance to deepen ties between Türkiye and Australia.
Dick, who also serves as Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, spoke at the opening of the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya, co-organized by the Turkish parliament and the IPU. He called Türkiye’s role as conference host, alongside Australia’s role as president of the negotiations, a significant model of cross-regional cooperation.
The gathering is the largest IPU meeting held alongside a COP in 17 years. Dick said he was pleased that his first official engagement as IPU president was taking place at COP31, and he thanked the Turkish parliament for its cooperation and hospitality. Meeting the climate challenge, he stressed, demands political leadership and parliamentary responsibility, not just the work of governments, diplomats and environmental experts.
No country can face the crisis alone
Dick warned that every region is feeling the effects of climate change. Pacific Island nations face some of the harshest consequences, including rising sea levels, extreme weather, coastal erosion and threats to food and water security. He said countries in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean confront comparable pressures, while other regions contend with droughts, floods, wildfires, heat waves and biodiversity loss.
Because no single country can solve the crisis on its own, he urged closer partnerships between parliamentarians in the Global South and the Global North. He said climate policy must rest on credible scientific evidence and reliable data, and he pressed lawmakers to build political will even when the political climate is difficult.
Calls for broad alliances
To advance climate action, Dick called for alliances spanning political parties, governments, civil society, scientists, Indigenous communities, women and young people.
He pointed to the IPU’s Parliaments for the Planet campaign, which encourages legislatures to shrink their own environmental footprints and to use their constitutional powers to pass climate legislation, align budgets with climate commitments and oversee government policy. He also praised the Türkiye-Australia partnership for helping bring the concerns of Pacific nations and other vulnerable countries into global climate talks.
New guide arms lawmakers with climate evidence
Urging faster shifts to sustainable energy, stronger climate resilience and adequate financing for developing countries, Dick announced the launch of the Global Guide for Parliamentarians on Climate Change and Climate Solutions. Produced with Arizona State University and the University of Exeter, the guide offers scientific evidence and practical policy recommendations to support legislative action.
Dick also commended the Turkish and Australian co-rapporteurs for their work on the meeting’s outcome document, stressing that its value will depend on concrete results once lawmakers return home. Parliaments, he said, are indispensable to delivering climate solutions.
Responsibility reaches past election cycles
UN Environment Program (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen likewise underscored the role of parliamentary legislation, oversight and accountability in confronting climate change. She cautioned that lawmakers’ obligations extend beyond their terms in office and that climate action cannot be put off until future generations or future elections.
Christine Adam, director of Legal Affairs and chief legal adviser at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), pointed to the links between climate action and inflation, security, employment and prosperity. She urged COP31 and IPU leaders to show that international climate cooperation remains active and strong.
Dick, who also serves as Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, spoke at the opening of the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya, co-organized by the Turkish parliament and the IPU. He called Türkiye’s role as conference host, alongside Australia’s role as president of the negotiations, a significant model of cross-regional cooperation.
The gathering is the largest IPU meeting held alongside a COP in 17 years. Dick said he was pleased that his first official engagement as IPU president was taking place at COP31, and he thanked the Turkish parliament for its cooperation and hospitality. Meeting the climate challenge, he stressed, demands political leadership and parliamentary responsibility, not just the work of governments, diplomats and environmental experts.
No country can face the crisis alone
Dick warned that every region is feeling the effects of climate change. Pacific Island nations face some of the harshest consequences, including rising sea levels, extreme weather, coastal erosion and threats to food and water security. He said countries in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean confront comparable pressures, while other regions contend with droughts, floods, wildfires, heat waves and biodiversity loss.
Because no single country can solve the crisis on its own, he urged closer partnerships between parliamentarians in the Global South and the Global North. He said climate policy must rest on credible scientific evidence and reliable data, and he pressed lawmakers to build political will even when the political climate is difficult.
Calls for broad alliances
To advance climate action, Dick called for alliances spanning political parties, governments, civil society, scientists, Indigenous communities, women and young people.
He pointed to the IPU’s Parliaments for the Planet campaign, which encourages legislatures to shrink their own environmental footprints and to use their constitutional powers to pass climate legislation, align budgets with climate commitments and oversee government policy. He also praised the Türkiye-Australia partnership for helping bring the concerns of Pacific nations and other vulnerable countries into global climate talks.
New guide arms lawmakers with climate evidence
Urging faster shifts to sustainable energy, stronger climate resilience and adequate financing for developing countries, Dick announced the launch of the Global Guide for Parliamentarians on Climate Change and Climate Solutions. Produced with Arizona State University and the University of Exeter, the guide offers scientific evidence and practical policy recommendations to support legislative action.
Dick also commended the Turkish and Australian co-rapporteurs for their work on the meeting’s outcome document, stressing that its value will depend on concrete results once lawmakers return home. Parliaments, he said, are indispensable to delivering climate solutions.
Responsibility reaches past election cycles
UN Environment Program (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen likewise underscored the role of parliamentary legislation, oversight and accountability in confronting climate change. She cautioned that lawmakers’ obligations extend beyond their terms in office and that climate action cannot be put off until future generations or future elections.
Christine Adam, director of Legal Affairs and chief legal adviser at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), pointed to the links between climate action and inflation, security, employment and prosperity. She urged COP31 and IPU leaders to show that international climate cooperation remains active and strong.
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