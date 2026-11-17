Social Media Platforms Fail to Remove Reported Scam Content
(MENAFN) Major social media companies are allowing fraudulent material to remain online despite users flagging it, while an independent European review organization has overturned the majority of moderation decisions brought before it.
The Appeals Centre Europe said it received 43,000 complaints concerning Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms between April and September. More than 19,000 of those cases met the requirements for further examination.
The organization reported that platforms had failed to remove scam-related content that violated their own policies, adding that AI-generated material was making fraudulent schemes increasingly challenging to detect.
Approximately 75% of the moderation decisions examined by the center were overturned. The rate reached 93% for YouTube, 77% for TikTok and 75% for Instagram.
Among the complaints were cases involving AI-generated investment fraud and romance scams, alongside deceptive videos concerning the Russia-Ukraine war and the 2024 floods in Valencia.
Appeals Centre Europe Chief Executive Thomas Hughes stressed that social media companies should not become safe havens for fraudsters.
Based in Dublin, the organization handles complaints challenging content moderation decisions under the European Union's Digital Services Act.
Although its rulings are not legally binding, social media platforms are obligated to cooperate with the center in good faith.
The Appeals Centre Europe said it received 43,000 complaints concerning Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms between April and September. More than 19,000 of those cases met the requirements for further examination.
The organization reported that platforms had failed to remove scam-related content that violated their own policies, adding that AI-generated material was making fraudulent schemes increasingly challenging to detect.
Approximately 75% of the moderation decisions examined by the center were overturned. The rate reached 93% for YouTube, 77% for TikTok and 75% for Instagram.
Among the complaints were cases involving AI-generated investment fraud and romance scams, alongside deceptive videos concerning the Russia-Ukraine war and the 2024 floods in Valencia.
Appeals Centre Europe Chief Executive Thomas Hughes stressed that social media companies should not become safe havens for fraudsters.
Based in Dublin, the organization handles complaints challenging content moderation decisions under the European Union's Digital Services Act.
Although its rulings are not legally binding, social media platforms are obligated to cooperate with the center in good faith.
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