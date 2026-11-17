Burnham Rules Out Single Market Return in Brexit Reset
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that Britain “lost more than we gained” from Brexit, adding that the country eventually left the European Union “on bad terms with bad feelings.”
Addressing the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, he cast the break as a turning point for the wider world.
“Looking back, Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism,” Burnham said.
He warned Britain could not endure another 10 years “like the ones we’ve just lived through,” and called the “hard Brexit” delivered under a Conservative government “is not good enough for Britain.”
Burnham said the outcome played into hostile hands.
“The saddest thing of all is this: it is exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe less able to counter its plans for Ukraine,” he said.
With Britain’s global standing diminished since the referendum, Burnham said now is “the right time to set out our new approach.”
“The world has changed since 2016. In 2016, it looked a lot easier to go it alone. Today, not so much,” he added.
Three tests ahead of Friday’s summit
The speech came days before an EU-UK summit in Brussels on Friday, where Burnham has said he believes a “win-win” deal is within reach. He told the audience any new agreement “has to pass three tests.”
The first: it must “be consistent with our manifesto and red lines,” which rules out a return to the single market or the customs union.
The second: it has to “improve the Brexit deal to bring it closer to what people thought they were getting in 2016,” he said.
The third: it must clear his “Makerfield (Burnham’s Greater Manchester constituency) test,” by improving lives in parts of the country that have long been neglected.
Burnham acknowledged it may be “easier” to leave Brexit untouched, but argued that serious growth ambitions leave no choice.
“if we are going to be serious about growth, then we are going to have to have this conversation. It’s like the Emperor’s New clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth.”
He said Britain is “not in a position to turn its back on a potential deal that could add up to 0.4% to GDP,” he added.
“It will mean presenting legislation to Parliament next week and we will do nothing that crosses our red lines this side of a general election,” he said.
After the summit, his government will open talks with EU partners on options for a long-term relationship, recognizing that “both Britain and the EU are very different to what they were.”
“This will take time, and we will present those options and our assessment of them to inform decisions in the next parliament,” he added.
Gaza, Ukraine and Iran
On foreign policy, Burnham said too often “we pose a false choice between our values and our interests.”
He said Britain’s response to Israeli attacks on Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas attacks “left many questioning our moral compass,” he noted.
Britain will “work with all partners” in the Middle East “to support peace and security across the region.”
“That includes working with the new Israeli government if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed,” he added.
On Ukraine, he said British backing for Kyiv is driven by “our values,” yet “there’s no doubt it serves our interests.”
“If Russian aggression is not checked at the gates of Europe, it won’t be long before we face it more directly ourselves,” he added.
On Iran, Burnham said the war cannot continue “indefinitely, as it drives the prices of energy through the roof for ordinary people.”
“We are working to support the mediators in securing an agreement that ends the war, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and prevents Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Addressing the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, he cast the break as a turning point for the wider world.
“Looking back, Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism,” Burnham said.
He warned Britain could not endure another 10 years “like the ones we’ve just lived through,” and called the “hard Brexit” delivered under a Conservative government “is not good enough for Britain.”
Burnham said the outcome played into hostile hands.
“The saddest thing of all is this: it is exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe less able to counter its plans for Ukraine,” he said.
With Britain’s global standing diminished since the referendum, Burnham said now is “the right time to set out our new approach.”
“The world has changed since 2016. In 2016, it looked a lot easier to go it alone. Today, not so much,” he added.
Three tests ahead of Friday’s summit
The speech came days before an EU-UK summit in Brussels on Friday, where Burnham has said he believes a “win-win” deal is within reach. He told the audience any new agreement “has to pass three tests.”
The first: it must “be consistent with our manifesto and red lines,” which rules out a return to the single market or the customs union.
The second: it has to “improve the Brexit deal to bring it closer to what people thought they were getting in 2016,” he said.
The third: it must clear his “Makerfield (Burnham’s Greater Manchester constituency) test,” by improving lives in parts of the country that have long been neglected.
Burnham acknowledged it may be “easier” to leave Brexit untouched, but argued that serious growth ambitions leave no choice.
“if we are going to be serious about growth, then we are going to have to have this conversation. It’s like the Emperor’s New clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth.”
He said Britain is “not in a position to turn its back on a potential deal that could add up to 0.4% to GDP,” he added.
“It will mean presenting legislation to Parliament next week and we will do nothing that crosses our red lines this side of a general election,” he said.
After the summit, his government will open talks with EU partners on options for a long-term relationship, recognizing that “both Britain and the EU are very different to what they were.”
“This will take time, and we will present those options and our assessment of them to inform decisions in the next parliament,” he added.
Gaza, Ukraine and Iran
On foreign policy, Burnham said too often “we pose a false choice between our values and our interests.”
He said Britain’s response to Israeli attacks on Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas attacks “left many questioning our moral compass,” he noted.
Britain will “work with all partners” in the Middle East “to support peace and security across the region.”
“That includes working with the new Israeli government if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed,” he added.
On Ukraine, he said British backing for Kyiv is driven by “our values,” yet “there’s no doubt it serves our interests.”
“If Russian aggression is not checked at the gates of Europe, it won’t be long before we face it more directly ourselves,” he added.
On Iran, Burnham said the war cannot continue “indefinitely, as it drives the prices of energy through the roof for ordinary people.”
“We are working to support the mediators in securing an agreement that ends the war, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and prevents Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,” he added.
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