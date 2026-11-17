Xi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders Ahead of APEC Summit
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with several visiting foreign leaders on Tuesday in Shenzhen, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled to take place in the southeastern Chinese city.
Xi held discussions with the leaders of Vietnam, Canada and Papua New Guinea.
During his meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Xi described the relationship between the two countries as a close partnership, saying: "China has always regarded Papua New Guinea as a trustworthy good friend and good partner,"
He also welcomed Papua New Guinea's government's commitment to the one-China principle, describing its position as "a just act in keeping with the trend of history."
The bilateral meetings were held in Shenzhen, located in Guangdong province, which is set to host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting over two days starting Wednesday.
Organized under the theme “To Prosper and Win the Future Together,” the gathering is expected to bring together leaders and representatives from all 21 APEC member economies. The presidents of the United States and Russia are also among those expected to participate.
Xi is due to hold further talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who arrived in Shenzhen on Monday. Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast also reached the city on Tuesday to attend the summit.
Beyond the leaders' discussions, more than 2,000 business and political figures are expected at the APEC CEO Summit 2026, taking place Wednesday at the Qianhai International Convention Center.
The participants will represent the 21 APEC member economies as well as 13 non-member economies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.
Xi held discussions with the leaders of Vietnam, Canada and Papua New Guinea.
During his meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Xi described the relationship between the two countries as a close partnership, saying: "China has always regarded Papua New Guinea as a trustworthy good friend and good partner,"
He also welcomed Papua New Guinea's government's commitment to the one-China principle, describing its position as "a just act in keeping with the trend of history."
The bilateral meetings were held in Shenzhen, located in Guangdong province, which is set to host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting over two days starting Wednesday.
Organized under the theme “To Prosper and Win the Future Together,” the gathering is expected to bring together leaders and representatives from all 21 APEC member economies. The presidents of the United States and Russia are also among those expected to participate.
Xi is due to hold further talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who arrived in Shenzhen on Monday. Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast also reached the city on Tuesday to attend the summit.
Beyond the leaders' discussions, more than 2,000 business and political figures are expected at the APEC CEO Summit 2026, taking place Wednesday at the Qianhai International Convention Center.
The participants will represent the 21 APEC member economies as well as 13 non-member economies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.
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