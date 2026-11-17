Tanker Disabled by Engine Room Fire Attack in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz set its engine room ablaze and left the vessel disabled late Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported.
Relaying a third-party report, UKMTO placed the strike about 7 nautical miles north of the Omani port of Khasab.
The crew were reported safe. The scale of the damage and any potential environmental fallout remained unclear.
UKMTO did not name the tanker or say who was responsible. It advised vessels in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.
Mines claim earlier in the day
Hours earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy of Iran said two oil tankers had hit naval mines and caught fire as they tried to cross the southern part of the strait.
The force said the southern route had been mined and cautioned shipowners against cooperating with the US military.
Relaying a third-party report, UKMTO placed the strike about 7 nautical miles north of the Omani port of Khasab.
The crew were reported safe. The scale of the damage and any potential environmental fallout remained unclear.
UKMTO did not name the tanker or say who was responsible. It advised vessels in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.
Mines claim earlier in the day
Hours earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy of Iran said two oil tankers had hit naval mines and caught fire as they tried to cross the southern part of the strait.
The force said the southern route had been mined and cautioned shipowners against cooperating with the US military.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment