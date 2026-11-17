Canada, China Expand Trade Cooperation with Tariff Concessions, New Commercial Agreements
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement Tuesday to strengthen economic relations through reciprocal tariff reductions and expanded commercial cooperation during talks in Shenzhen, southern China, despite trade warnings from Washington.
"Canada and China have recalibrated our relationship to the benefit of citizens in both countries," Carney said in a statement issued by his office ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
He added that the agreements were intended to facilitate travel, educational opportunities and business activities between the two countries.
As part of the arrangement, Beijing will reduce tariffs on Canadian exports worth approximately 400 million Canadian dollars ($279.7 million), including frozen pork products valued at 116 million Canadian dollars ($81 million) and fish and seafood shipments worth 285 million Canadian dollars ($199 million).
The latest measures add to nearly 7.5 billion Canadian dollars ($5.2 billion) in market access that has been restored since January.
In return, Ottawa will prolong existing tariff exemptions for selected Chinese steel and aluminum products by two years beyond their scheduled expiration in late 2026. Canada will also introduce exemptions covering 32 additional steel and aluminum product categories where domestic production is insufficient.
Carney also pledged a combined 8.85 million Canadian dollars ($6.19 million) in funding for environmental initiatives and student scholarships in China. Additionally, the two countries designated 2027 as the Canada-China Year of E-commerce and announced plans for a Canadian trade mission to China that year.
Air Canada is also preparing to launch direct flights between Vancouver and Guangzhou in May 2027, while Chinese carriers are expected to expand their flight services to Canada.
Further agreements include more than 15 million Canadian dollars ($10.5 million) in arts and cultural cooperation, the establishment of a business leaders' roundtable and a new dual-degree initiative involving universities in both countries.
The expanded partnership comes amid trade tensions with the United States. President Donald Trump previously threatened to impose immediate tariffs of 100% on all Canadian goods following Carney's January visit to Beijing.
Trump also accused the Canadian prime minister of attempting to turn Canada into a "drop off port" for Chinese exports in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
"Canada and China have recalibrated our relationship to the benefit of citizens in both countries," Carney said in a statement issued by his office ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
He added that the agreements were intended to facilitate travel, educational opportunities and business activities between the two countries.
As part of the arrangement, Beijing will reduce tariffs on Canadian exports worth approximately 400 million Canadian dollars ($279.7 million), including frozen pork products valued at 116 million Canadian dollars ($81 million) and fish and seafood shipments worth 285 million Canadian dollars ($199 million).
The latest measures add to nearly 7.5 billion Canadian dollars ($5.2 billion) in market access that has been restored since January.
In return, Ottawa will prolong existing tariff exemptions for selected Chinese steel and aluminum products by two years beyond their scheduled expiration in late 2026. Canada will also introduce exemptions covering 32 additional steel and aluminum product categories where domestic production is insufficient.
Carney also pledged a combined 8.85 million Canadian dollars ($6.19 million) in funding for environmental initiatives and student scholarships in China. Additionally, the two countries designated 2027 as the Canada-China Year of E-commerce and announced plans for a Canadian trade mission to China that year.
Air Canada is also preparing to launch direct flights between Vancouver and Guangzhou in May 2027, while Chinese carriers are expected to expand their flight services to Canada.
Further agreements include more than 15 million Canadian dollars ($10.5 million) in arts and cultural cooperation, the establishment of a business leaders' roundtable and a new dual-degree initiative involving universities in both countries.
The expanded partnership comes amid trade tensions with the United States. President Donald Trump previously threatened to impose immediate tariffs of 100% on all Canadian goods following Carney's January visit to Beijing.
Trump also accused the Canadian prime minister of attempting to turn Canada into a "drop off port" for Chinese exports in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
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