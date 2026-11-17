Iran Claims Ninth US Drone Captured Near Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday that it had taken control of a US drone flying south of Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC identified the aircraft as an MQM-170 and described it as the ninth American drone it claims to have captured.
A day earlier, the Iranian army said it downed an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz with domestically developed air defense systems, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
Also on Monday, the IRGC Navy said it had captured an MQM-170 intact south of Qeshm Island during an electronic warfare operation. In its statement, the force said it seized the drone’s guidance system and forced the aircraft to land. The drone had been trying to locate Iranian air defense and electronic warfare systems, the statement said.
The strikes and counterclaims come against a backdrop of open conflict. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe, free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC identified the aircraft as an MQM-170 and described it as the ninth American drone it claims to have captured.
A day earlier, the Iranian army said it downed an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz with domestically developed air defense systems, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
Also on Monday, the IRGC Navy said it had captured an MQM-170 intact south of Qeshm Island during an electronic warfare operation. In its statement, the force said it seized the drone’s guidance system and forced the aircraft to land. The drone had been trying to locate Iranian air defense and electronic warfare systems, the statement said.
The strikes and counterclaims come against a backdrop of open conflict. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe, free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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