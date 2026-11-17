Amtrak Says DC-Area Service on Hold Until Officials Release It
(MENAFN) Amtrak suspended service in the Washington, DC area on Monday after local officials placed a hold on the tracks, the rail operator said.
In a post on X at 1 pm local time (1800GMT), Amtrak announced the stoppage. “Service around Washington, D.C., has stopped due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks,” the company said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it added.
The railroad gave no reason for the hold. When an X user asked why trains had stopped, Amtrak replied: “We don’t have that information. At this time, service will remain on hold until local municipal officials release the hold.”
In a separate reply on X, Amtrak said the hold was placed on tracks “just north of Washington.”
Meanwhile, FOX 5 DC reported that departures from Union Station were delayed after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in New Carrollton, Maryland. Crews searched the area and found a man, who was pronounced dead, the station said.
Officials have not confirmed whether the train involved was an Amtrak train.
In a post on X at 1 pm local time (1800GMT), Amtrak announced the stoppage. “Service around Washington, D.C., has stopped due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks,” the company said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it added.
The railroad gave no reason for the hold. When an X user asked why trains had stopped, Amtrak replied: “We don’t have that information. At this time, service will remain on hold until local municipal officials release the hold.”
In a separate reply on X, Amtrak said the hold was placed on tracks “just north of Washington.”
Meanwhile, FOX 5 DC reported that departures from Union Station were delayed after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in New Carrollton, Maryland. Crews searched the area and found a man, who was pronounced dead, the station said.
Officials have not confirmed whether the train involved was an Amtrak train.
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