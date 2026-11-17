UK Sees Azerbaijan As Reliable Partner In Challenging Region Ambassador
According to him, Azerbaijan matters to the UK not only because of its economic importance, but also because it is a reliable partner in a region facing complex challenges.
"Azerbaijan is important to the UK because of our economic ties. But it also matters because, as I said, it is a reliable partner for us in a quite difficult region," Norman said.
He emphasized that over the past 35 years, Azerbaijan had proven to be a strong partner for the UK, both economically and politically.
"I can see that continuing for many, many years to come," the ambassador added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment