MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the European Union have discussed plans for upcoming high-level visits and the further development of bilateral political dialogue, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today.

According to the ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov held a meeting with Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Council Marilyn Josefson in Brussels on November 16, 2026.

“During his meeting with Marilyn Josefson, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Council, the sides underscored the importance of maintaining active political dialogue between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union. They also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements and visits at the highest and high levels,” the report said.

Notably, the partnership also gained a stronger regional dimension at the first EU-Central Asia summit, held in Samarkand in April 2025. European Council President António Costa and the leaders of the five Central Asian countries agreed to upgrade relations to a strategic partnership. The summit placed particular emphasis on expanding trade and investment, developing transport connectivity, strengthening energy cooperation and addressing regional security challenges. The European Council's participation at the summit reflected the EU's intention to engage with Central Asia at the highest political level.

The European Council is the EU institution that brings together the heads of state or government of its member countries and sets the Union's overall political direction and priorities. Its President represents the EU at the level of heads of state or government in external relations, making the institution an important channel for high-level political engagement with partner countries. This distinguishes it from the Council of the European Union, where national ministers meet to coordinate policy and adopt legislation.

Economic and infrastructure cooperation is a major practical component of the relationship. Under the EU's Global Gateway strategy, cooperation with Kyrgyzstan includes transport links along the Trans-Caspian corridor, digital infrastructure, water management and energy connectivity. The EU has allocated €98 million in grant funding to support its partnership with Kyrgyzstan, including governance and digital transformation, human development and the development of a green, climate-resilient economy. Kyrgyzstan also benefits from the EU's GSP+ trade preference scheme, which has provided preferential access to the European market since 2016.