MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is seeking to attract approximately $158 million in private investment for a forest restoration program covering 50,000 hectares of degraded land in the Aral Sea region, with the project expected to generate around 12 million carbon credits over 49 years during a side event titled“Scaling Up Afforestation and Landscape Restoration in Uzbekistan: High-Integrity Carbon Markets, Climate Finance and Public-Private Partnerships,” held at the Uzbekistan Pavilion during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) on November 16.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the event focused on attracting private capital for land restoration, expanding forest cover and developing carbon financing mechanisms.

Speaking at the event, Ulugbek Muradov, Director of the Scientific and Information Centre of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development under the committee, said carbon markets were becoming an important tool for mobilizing investment in climate projects.

He noted that Uzbekistan needs to establish the financial value of independently verified emissions reductions and carbon removals to attract private investment, facilitate technology transfer and support implementation of its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The event also highlighted Uzbekistan's target to launch a forest carbon credit program covering 50,000 hectares in the Aral Sea region by the end of 2026.

As an example of public-private cooperation, participants reviewed a program being developed with Acta Climate Solutions. The initiative envisages establishing forest plantations across approximately 50,000 hectares of degraded forest land.

The project will use science-based criteria to select planting sites and develop plans tailored to local conditions. It also envisages the involvement of local forestry enterprises and the introduction of a digital monitoring system.

According to the estimates presented, the program could attract around $158 million in private investment and generate approximately 12 million carbon credits, measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, over 49 years.

Particular attention was given to maintaining the environmental integrity of carbon projects. Participants stressed that tree planting alone does not guarantee carbon credit generation, which requires transparent accounting, reliable baseline scenarios, proof of additional climate benefits and independent verification.

The discussions also addressed the need to account for biodiversity conservation, water resources and the interests of local communities when implementing restoration projects.

Paula Kircheva, Co-founder and CEO of Acta Climate Solutions, presented the company's“ACTA GREENING UZBEKISTAN” project, outlining its technical solutions, implementation approach and climate financing mechanisms.

Ahmet Yalvaç, Deputy Head of the Reforestation Department of Türkiye's General Directorate of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, presented Türkiye's experience in agroforestry, biodiversity conservation and sustainable water resource management.

Representatives of Silvanus Forestry, the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC), Green University, Turkish organizations and ORMEX also delivered presentations.

Participants discussed the availability of quality planting materials, nursery development, the selection of tree species suited to local climate conditions, the restoration of saline land and water-saving approaches.

Moreover, the event examined digital monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) technologies, including remote sensing, airborne LiDAR scanning, field sensors and carbon stock assessment systems. These tools are expected to improve project transparency and support the reliable measurement of environmental outcomes.

The initiative is intended to connect Uzbekistan's reforestation priorities with international climate finance and private investment while supporting employment and sustainable development in rural communities.