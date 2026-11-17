Japan Lodges Protest with Russia Over Suspected Military Aircraft Airspace Violations
(MENAFN) Japan formally protested to Russia on Tuesday following suspected airspace violations by two Russian aircraft near the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, according to reports.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said fighter jets were scrambled after the unidentified aircraft entered the country's airspace northwest of Okinoshima Island on two occasions, each lasting approximately three minutes, between 4:07 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. local time (1907-1912 GMT Monday).
Japanese military aircraft issued radio warnings to the approaching planes during the incident, the ministry added.
The aircraft reportedly traveled through the Tsushima Strait, located between Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula, before passing between Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, and Taiwan on their way toward the Pacific Ocean.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the incident during a news conference, describing the alleged incursion as a serious violation of Japan's sovereignty and a threat to national security.
"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," he said.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi pledged that Tokyo would maintain close surveillance of Russian military movements and strengthen monitoring measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
According to the Defense Ministry, the most recent previously confirmed violation of Japanese airspace by a Russian aircraft occurred on Sept. 23, 2024, over the Sea of Japan, north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido.
Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have deteriorated significantly since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, prompting Japan to impose a series of sanctions against Moscow.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said fighter jets were scrambled after the unidentified aircraft entered the country's airspace northwest of Okinoshima Island on two occasions, each lasting approximately three minutes, between 4:07 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. local time (1907-1912 GMT Monday).
Japanese military aircraft issued radio warnings to the approaching planes during the incident, the ministry added.
The aircraft reportedly traveled through the Tsushima Strait, located between Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula, before passing between Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, and Taiwan on their way toward the Pacific Ocean.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the incident during a news conference, describing the alleged incursion as a serious violation of Japan's sovereignty and a threat to national security.
"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," he said.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi pledged that Tokyo would maintain close surveillance of Russian military movements and strengthen monitoring measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
According to the Defense Ministry, the most recent previously confirmed violation of Japanese airspace by a Russian aircraft occurred on Sept. 23, 2024, over the Sea of Japan, north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido.
Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have deteriorated significantly since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, prompting Japan to impose a series of sanctions against Moscow.
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