MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For 9 months of 2026, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the AB INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 363 thousand and the revenue was EUR 675 thousand (for 9 months of 2025 consolidated net profit was EUR 368 thousand and the revenue was EUR 640 thousand).

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, generated revenue of EUR 675 thousand in the first nine months of this year – 5.5% more than in the same period last year. The company's unaudited net profit for January–September amounted to EUR 363 thousand (EUR 368 thousand a year earlier).

“Lithuania's agricultural sector saw mixed trends in the first nine months of 2026. Although the harvest was relatively good, rising production costs and unfavourable weather conditions reduced farmers' profitability. As a result, careful financial planning and a responsible approach to long-term commitments, including land leases, have become even more important for farmers,” says Justė Gumovskienė, Director of INVL Farmland Management, the company which administers the land of INVL Baltic Farmland.

According to her, in these conditions the company is monitoring the performance of lease agreements more closely and maintaining close contact with the farmers who work the land, so that rental income remains stable and the value of the portfolio is preserved over the long term.

At the end of September this year, INVL Baltic Farmland's equity was EUR 20.147 million. That amounts to EUR 6.24 per share. Compared to the end of September 2025, the value of this indicator has increased by 4.1% over the year, including dividends paid out.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 440 thousand and generate consolidated revenue of EUR 940 thousand this year. This forecast is based on the assumption that the value of the land plots held will not change during 2026, that no new land purchase or sale transactions will take place, and that there will be no changes in the impairment of trade receivables or any impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2025, the consolidated revenue of INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 891 thousand, and its net profit was EUR 816 thousand. The company's shareholders were allocated dividends of EUR 387 thousand for the year 2025, representing EUR 0.12 per share.

Listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, INVL Baltic Farmland's subsidiaries in Lithuania manage approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land which is leased to agricultural companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: ...

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