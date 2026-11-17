tracee launches applied AI services for banks, payment and e-money institutions, fintechs and digital asset firms.

tracee applied AI services for regulated finance: an operations diagnostic, AI workflows, and architecture and deployment advisory.

Example AI workflow for payment reconciliation, with unmatched exceptions sent to an analyst for review and approval.

The service helps financial institutions explore where AI could improve their work and identify which use cases are worth testing.

- Bassel Assaad, PhD, Founder of traceePARIS, FRANCE, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- tracee has launched applied artificial intelligence (AI) services for banks, payment and electronic money institutions, fintechs and digital asset firms. The Paris-based advisory firm helps institutions identify what AI could do in their own business, prioritize use cases and define how to test them. The services cover use-case discovery, development of a proof of concept (POC) for a selected opportunity, and advice on production architecture and deployment planning.In the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority's 2026 survey of UK financial services, 86% of responding firms reported using AI. The report identifies enterprise productivity as the most widely reported current use. As access to AI expands, opportunities in a firm's own business processes can go unexplored when the focus stays on general-purpose tools. tracee's diagnostic helps institutions identify work that could benefit from AI and specify what a better result would look like.AI opportunities across financial servicesAn AI workflow can find information in approved sources, summarize material, compare documents or prepare a draft for review. In financial services, teams can assess these capabilities for work such as preparing client briefings, reviewing onboarding documents, synthesizing market research, answering internal policy questions or assembling evidence for risk and compliance reviews.The starting point depends on what the institution wants to improve. A client service team may want to prepare more complete responses with less manual research. An operations team may want to spend less time gathering information for a case. A product team may need a way to track changes across markets and summarize their implications for review. Each goal gives the institution a different use case to assess.Finding and prioritizing AI use casesAn engagement can begin with a business objective, an area of work to explore or an existing list of ideas. tracee works with the people responsible for the process to understand how it runs today, where staff spend time and which information the work depends on. It then compares candidate use cases by expected business value, data availability, feasibility and the consequences of an error.The diagnostic produces a prioritized shortlist, a recommendation on what to test first and a roadmap that identifies prerequisites such as data access. It can also recommend rules-based automation for tasks with fixed criteria. For a selected AI use case, tracee defines the task, the expected output, who reviews it and how the institution will judge success.Proof of concept and deployment advisorytracee builds and tests a proof of concept using representative cases. The institution can assess the quality of the output, the time needed to prepare it and the amount of review it requires. It receives the prototype, documented results and a recommendation on whether the use case merits further work.Hands-on development is scoped to the proof of concept. For a potential production deployment, tracee advises on architecture, hosting, vendor options, data access and human oversight. The advisory can produce technical specifications and a deployment plan for the institution.The diagnostic, proof of concept and architecture advisory can be commissioned separately. tracee founder Bassel Assaad, PhD, leads each engagement. Details of tracee's AI services for regulated finance are available on the firm's website.About traceetracee (Tracee SAS) is an independent advisory firm based in Paris, France. It advises financial institutions and fintechs on applied artificial intelligence, digital asset product strategy and financial infrastructure, including stablecoin payments and tokenized financial products.

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tracee Launches Applied AI Services for Regulated Finance News Provided By tracee November 17, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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