NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Owner of Poppy Vet Animal Wellness Center, Evannie Combines Clinical Excellence, Lifelong Learning, and Service to Underserved CommunitiesTeaneck, New Jersey – Evannie Martinez is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and the owner of Poppy Vet Animal Wellness Center in Teaneck. With more than two decades of experience in veterinary medicine, she has dedicated her career to providing compassionate, high-quality care for animals while continually expanding her professional expertise. Her practice reflects both her clinical training and her long-standing commitment to animal welfare. Today she leads her own practice, delivering comprehensive healthcare services primarily for dogs and cats. Her areas of focus include small animal medicine, general veterinary practice, urgent and emergency care, preventive animal healthcare, and veterinary practice management.Evannie graduated from veterinary medicine school in the Dominican Republic in 2003, earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. She later relocated to the United States to further her education and career, gaining extensive experience in general practice, urgent and emergency care, and veterinary hospital management. That broad foundation, which spans both clinical care and the business side of running a hospital, prepared her to lead a practice of her own. She is a licensed veterinarian in the State of New Jersey, a USDA APHIS Accredited Veterinarian, and a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). She is also pursuing certification in canine rehabilitation to broaden the services available to her patients. Each of these credentials reflects her steady commitment to meeting high professional standards and to remaining current in a field that continues to advance.Evannie attributes her success to hard work and a continuous desire to grow. She sees dedication as the foundation of achievement and holds that opportunities follow those who are willing to work for them. Just as important to her is a mindset of always striving to improve. She is committed to lifelong learning and to developing her skills so she can become a better veterinarian and provide the highest level of care to her patients and their families.One of the most valuable lessons of her career has been to maintain a constant thirst for knowledge. Evannie recognizes that countless opportunities and resources exist to help people grow, yet they only make a difference when someone is genuinely willing to learn. In her view, continuous education, curiosity, and a commitment to self-improvement are essential for both personal and professional success. The desire to keep learning, she has found, is what opens new doors throughout a career.Her advice to young women entering veterinary medicine centers on learning how to prioritize. Evannie explains that there is a time for learning, a time for building a career, a time for family, and a time to enjoy life. Veterinary medicine is deeply rewarding, but it is also demanding, so understanding how to balance responsibilities is essential. By setting clear priorities and managing their time wisely, she believes young women can build successful careers while maintaining healthy and fulfilling personal lives.Evannie sees the balancing of many expectations as one of the greatest challenges facing women in her profession. Society often expects women to excel at the same time as professionals, caregivers, mothers, and providers, and meeting all of those responsibilities can be overwhelming. Veterinary medicine requires significant time, dedication, and emotional commitment. For these reasons, she considers the balance between family life and professional duties one of the industry's greatest challenges, which makes effective prioritization and strong support systems more important than ever.Transparency, efficiency, and responsibility are the values that guide Evannie in both her professional and personal life. She is committed to being honest and open with clients, making thoughtful and efficient decisions that benefit both patients and their families, and taking full responsibility for the care she provides. These principles help her build trust, strengthen relationships, and consistently deliver compassionate, high-quality veterinary care. Clients at Poppy Vet Animal Wellness Center can count on clear communication alongside attentive treatment.Beyond her clinical work, Evannie has participated in numerous low-cost spay and neuter programs. She has also volunteered in international veterinary outreach and spay and neuter initiatives in underserved communities. Through this work, she has helped bring essential services to animals in places where veterinary care can be difficult to find. These efforts reflect her dedication to improving animal welfare and increasing access to quality veterinary care for those who might otherwise go without it. This hands-on service runs alongside her clinical career. A Spanish speaker, she brings both skill and compassion to every community she serves.Through her leadership, compassion, and dedication to veterinary medicine, Evannie continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals, their families, and the communities around her. Her ongoing pursuit of canine rehabilitation certification shows that her commitment to growth remains as strong as ever. From her early training in the Dominican Republic to the practice she now leads in New Jersey, Evannie Martinez has built a career defined by hard work, honest care, and a lasting devotion to the well-being of animals.Learn More about Evannie Martinez:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Poppy Vet Animal Wellness Center,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Evannie Martinez, Brings More Than Two Decades of Compassionate Care to Animals and Their Families News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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