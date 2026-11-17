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With Thanksgiving on November 26, the Mountain View Avenue team is encouraging Lake Travis-area dog owners to plan a two-week Board and Train stay this fall.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and for many Lake Travis-area households, the weeks before it mean visiting family, holiday meals, and a front door that opens far more often than usual. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training is encouraging dog owners to plan ahead by enrolling in its two-week Board and Train program this fall at its Mountain View Avenue location, 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734.Holiday gatherings can be difficult for dogs that jump on visitors, bark at the door, beg at the table, or slip out an open gate. A house full of unfamiliar people and changes in the daily routine can make even a well-loved pet harder to manage. Training completed before guests arrive gives owners a clearer plan for how their dog should behave.Because Board and Train is a fixed two-week program, families who enroll by early November can have their dog home and trained before Thanksgiving week. Dogs stay with professional trainers who work through commands, leash behavior, and everyday household problems, and each program is built around the individual dog.Trainers also spend time with owners so the results carry over once the dog returns home. Learning the commands, timing, and communication that trainers use helps families keep reinforcing good habits at the door, at the table, and around visitors long after the program ends.Lake Travis-area owners have different goals depending on their household. Some want a dog that stays calm when guests arrive, while others focus on recall, boundaries, and leash manners for walks around the neighborhood. The team at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX works with each owner to identify the skills that matter most for their dog and routine.Preparing early also takes pressure off during an already busy season. Families planning to host relatives often have little time for training once the holidays arrive, and a dog that has already learned door manners, boundaries, and a reliable "come" is easier to manage while meals are prepared and guests move in and out. Practicing a "place" command near the door or the dining area, and giving the dog a quiet spot to retreat to, are simple steps owners can start at home.Homes around Lake Travis often have open yards, gates, and patios that make holiday gatherings more complicated for dogs, since a gate left ajar by a visitor can lead to an escape. Teaching a dog to wait at thresholds and to return when called gives owners more control in these situations. Trainers at the Mountain View Avenue location help owners understand which skills matter most for their own home layout, family schedule, and dog, so the training fits the way the household actually lives.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training works with dogs of all breeds, ages, and temperaments. The Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for graduates, giving owners ongoing access to guidance if old habits return during a busy holiday schedule.The Austin team also offers boarding and in-home private lessons for families who prefer another option. Program availability varies based on current enrollment, so owners hoping to finish before Thanksgiving are encouraged to reach out early. Families can reach the Mountain View location at (512) 253-8819 or visit the website to schedule a training consultation.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog TrainingAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training provides Board and Train, in-home private lessons, boarding, and grooming services. Mountain View location: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734. Phone: (512) 253-8819. Learn more at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog TrainingAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734Phone: (512) 253-8819Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin (Mountain View Ave)

+1 (512) 253-8819

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Urges Lake Travis Families to Book Board and Train Before Thanksgiving Guests Arrive News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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