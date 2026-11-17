TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Executive Director of the United Rise and Resilience Project, She Blends Organizational Psychology, Coaching, and Teaching to Help People and Teams Grow StrongerWeatherford, Texas – Theresa Hedrick-Hopkins is an executive leader, organizational psychology professional, certified life coach, and educator dedicated to advancing emotional resilience, inclusive leadership, and collective well-being. As Founder and Executive Director of the United Rise and Resilience Project, she empowers individuals, schools, and organizations through coaching, consulting, workshops, retreats, and speaking engagements. Her background spans mental health, education, leadership development, and community support. Across each of these areas, Theresa has focused on helping people and teams build stronger cultures and sustainable personal growth.Theresa brings more than two decades of experience in mental health services, at-risk youth programs, organizational training, and higher education. She also serves as an Adjunct Psychology Professor at Tarrant County College and Weatherford College, where she contributes to academic development and student success. She holds a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University and a Master of Science in Management and Leadership with a minor in Psychology from Tarleton State University. Her credentials include Certified Professional Life Coach through the International Coaching Federation, Positive Psychology Certification, and Certified Person-Centered Recovery Plan Trainer.Her specialties include positive psychology, transformational coaching, trauma-informed leadership, organizational consulting, and leadership development. Her research interests center on workplace well-being, compassion fatigue, employee retention, and healthier organizational environments. Her commitment to teaching and service has earned honors, including Dissertation of the Month recognition in March 2026 and finalist consideration for the Chancellor's Award for Teaching Excellence. She is a member of the American Psychological Association, the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and the International Coaching Federation, and she is on the board of directors for two nonprofit organizations in her community.The heart of her work comes from personal experience. In her essay“Spiraling Up,” she describes entering her final PhD residency while grieving the loss of her best friend, facing a lupus relapse, and recovering from spine surgery. During that time, she began deliberately tracking what was going right rather than only what was going wrong, and that practice carried her through her dissertation. It also became a calling, shaping her coaching around resilience, burnout, and compassion fatigue. She explains that positive psychology is not about forced happiness but about facing hardship honestly while continuing to grow.Theresa credits her success to the support of her sons and especially her husband for her ability to turn adversity into opportunities for growth. Resilience has guided her throughout her career in mental health and education, particularly in supporting at-risk youth. The best career advice she has received is to pursue work she loves, keep learning, and never settle. She sees growth as a lifelong journey in which it is acceptable to evolve, change direction, and still be figuring things out, as long as one keeps moving forward.Creativity, connection, and lifelong learning are the values Theresa holds most dear. Music is a meaningful part of her life; she plays piano and guitar, sings, and shares that passion with her son, who is also self-taught. Together they discover songs by ear and create lasting memories through music. She also values family, fun, and a strong sense of community, reflected in her love of sports and the traditions her family shares at home.Theresa created her organization because she could no longer stand by while those who serve others carried burnout alone, and she has built spaces where asking for help is seen as courage rather than weakness. Through coaching, teaching, and community leadership, Theresa Hedrick-Hopkins continues to inspire individuals and organizations to embrace resilience, continuous learning, and meaningful change.Learn More about Theresa Hedrick-Hopkins:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Theresa Hedrick-Hopkins, Building Resilience, Well-Being, and Healthier Cultures for Those Who Serve News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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