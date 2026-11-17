MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) The number of ration cards in Tamil Nadu has increased to 2.30 crore, covering 7.02 crore members, as the Food Supplies Department continued issuing new cards following scrutiny of applications.

The latest figure marks an increase of five lakh cards from the 2.25 crore recorded in March 2025. The rise over approximately a year and a half reflects the continuing demand for separate family cards across the state.

Since July 31, authorities have issued 1.16 lakh new ration cards. Eligible applicants who submitted their requests several months ago are now receiving cards after completion of the verification process.

Applications for new ration cards must be submitted through the public distribution system website using Aadhaar details.

The department receives an average of around 50,000 applications every month, while approximately 25,000 to 30,000 applicants are issued cards during the same period.

The processing of applications has, however, slowed amid additional checks introduced to establish eligibility. Apart from scrutiny by the Food Supplies Department, applications are examined by the e-Governance Agency functioning under the Information Technology Department. This additional layer of verification means applicants do not receive cards immediately after submitting their requests.

Applications must clear the prescribed scrutiny before new family cards are approved and issued.

Demand for separate ration cards also increased following the launch in 2023 of the scheme providing eligible women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000. Several married couples living together within the same extended household subsequently applied for individual family cards to seek benefits under the scheme.

Such applications prompted closer scrutiny and contributed to delays in issuing new cards.

The verification process is intended to determine whether applicants meet the requirements for separate family cards.

Consequently, even eligible applicants have faced waits extending over several months before their applications are cleared. The monthly figures show that the number of applications received continues to exceed the number of cards issued.

However, these figures do not indicate how many applications are awaiting scrutiny, have been rejected or require additional documentation. Despite the longer processing time, the overall number of family cards has continued to grow.

The issuance of 1.16 lakh cards since July 31 forms part of this expansion, taking the statewide total to 2.30 crore and the number of people covered by these cards to 7.02 crore.