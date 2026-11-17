MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach has opened up about his experience of exploring different shades of his character in 'Dhaai Chaal'.

Speaking about his role, the actor said understanding the motivations behind his character's decisions and portraying its varied dimensions has been a fascinating experience for him. Talking about his character, Ankit told IANS,“What really excited me about Dhaai Chaal was the opportunity to explore a villainous character. He is someone who doesn't necessarily believe in following established rules but rather creates his own. He understands power, knows how to use it to his advantage, and is extremely ambitious. There are several layers to this personality, which makes the character particularly interesting for me as an actor.”

“Plus one thing I really want to emphasize is that it is not a grey shaded but an out and out villainous character, I think we should stop glorifying the word 'grey shade' because there are fully corrupt people who are vicious and my character represents those sections of people that do exist in our world.”

Talking about the complexity of the role and the opportunity to step outside his comfort zone, he adds,“As an actor, I am always looking for opportunities that allow me to move beyond the characters I have portrayed before. What makes this character exciting is that he isn't defined by just one particular trait. There is a darker side to him, but there are also other dimensions that make him human. Exploring these different shades and understanding what drives his decisions has been a fascinating experience.”

Reflecting on the experience of working with writer Ritesh Shah, the actor shared,“Working with someone like Ritesh Shah is an opportunity in itself. Spending time with him, understanding the way he looks at stories and the thought process that goes behind creating characters has been extremely enriching. It gives you a different perspective as an actor and helps you understand the world of the story much more deeply.”

The upcoming political drama“Dhaai Chaal” created by writer Ritesh Shah, the series will stream on JioHotstar.