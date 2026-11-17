MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday said the upcoming Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar would highlight the region's tourism, archaeological and economic potential, while the area's pumped storage project is expected to generate 2,000 MW of electricity during peak demand hours.

He said the meeting would be different from previous Cabinet meetings as it would focus attention on the region's historical and cultural significance, besides creating employment opportunities through tourism, fisheries and other development activities.

"This Cabinet meeting is distinct from our previous meetings. Gandhi Sagar stands to gain a special identity, while the initiatives being undertaken here will create new employment opportunities for the local population," Yadav said.

Explaining the significance of the pumped storage project, he said water would be pumped into an upper reservoir using solar power and later released to generate electricity during peak demand hours, particularly at night.

The facility would have a generation capacity of around 2,000 MW when operated at near-full capacity, he said.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 12,987 crore. Yadav said the technology would help ensure electricity availability during periods of high demand and provide economic benefits to states by enabling power generation at a lower cost.

The Chief Minister said Gandhi Sagar was an important tourism destination, with the dam, wildlife sanctuary and ongoing Cheetah Project adding to its significance.

The region also has ancient rock formations bearing prehistoric paintings dating back thousands of years, reflecting its archaeological and historical importance.

"The region is significant from archaeological, tourism and religious perspectives. Its vast water body also offers opportunities for fisheries, which can benefit local fishermen," he said.

Yadav said the government's 'Cabinet Destination' initiative was aimed at holding meetings at locations of historical, cultural and economic importance to familiarise ministers and officials with local issues and development requirements.

Such meetings would also help bring lesser-known heritage sites into public focus, promote tourism and expand livelihood opportunities for local communities, he said.

He added that the government would make efforts to organise educational visits for science students to Gandhi Sagar to familiarise them with the pumped storage technology. Several development works would also be announced for the Manasa Assembly constituency during his visit.

Yadav said the pumped storage project, whose foundation stone was laid during his government's tenure, had now been completed and was the largest of its kind in Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently encouraged innovation and public welfare initiatives, he added.