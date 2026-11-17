MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) A 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men, including her boyfriend, while returning home after watching a Jatra performance in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said on Tuesday.

Six accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on Monday in the Kashipur police station area of Purulia district. The arrested accused will be produced before the Raghunathpur sub-divisional court later in the day, where police are expected to seek their custody for further interrogation.

According to the police, the Jatra performance continued till Monday morning. The girl was reportedly returning home after watching the folk theatre performance when her boyfriend called her to an isolated place. Three people, including the boyfriend, allegedly raped her, while others sexually assaulted her and facilitated the crime.

The girl somehow managed to escape and approached the organisers of the Jatra committee to report the incident. The organisers subsequently informed her family. Her father arrived at the spot and took her home before lodging a complaint of gang-rape at the Kashipur police station.

The survivor underwent a medical examination later on Monday. Acting on the complaint lodged by her family, police arrested six people during the night.

"Based on the family's complaint, a case of gang-rape has been registered. Relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, have also been invoked. Six accused have already been arrested and will be produced before the Raghunathpur sub-divisional court today," a senior Purulia district police officer said.

The arrested have been identified as Sudeep Mandi, Rajesh Mandi, Sagun Murmu, Meghnath Mandi, Sushant Mandi and Binand Soren.

The police are investigating the involvement of other persons in the alleged crime and are questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events.

The incident has once again brought sexual violence against women and minors in West Bengal into focus. In recent months, accused persons in three separate rape cases in the state were killed in police encounters. However, such incidents continue to be reported from different parts of the state.