MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bringing together 200+ exhibitors from 16 countries, 12,000+ expected trade visitors and more than 350 pre-arranged B2B meetings, three co-located exhibitions connect Chinese innovation, Moroccan industry and international business opportunities from 17 to 19 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– Morocco's position as a strategic gateway connecting China, Africa and global markets takes centre stage as China Trade Week (CTW) Morocco 2026, the China Morocco Smart Life Show and Africa Food Show Morocco open at the Foire Internationale de Casablanca from 17 to 19 November 2026.

Organised by MIE Events in collaboration with(CCPIT), and held with the institutional support of, the three co-located exhibitions bring together manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers, investors and industry professionals to foster international trade and explore new business partnerships across Africa.

With the, the exhibitions are expected to attract more than, alongside facilitating over. These figures reflect the event's scale and its role in connecting international businesses with buyers, distributors and investment opportunities.

Adding to the international dimension are theand theshowcase, highlighting regional products and creating further opportunities for trade and collaboration across the food and agriculture sectors.

Together, the three exhibitions offer a comprehensive business platform spanning technology, construction, energy, food, hospitality and consumer industries, showcasing innovative solutions and strengthening commercial connections between China, Morocco, Africa and international markets.

At the heart of the event,serves as a dedicated sourcing and trade platform connecting Chinese manufacturers with Moroccan and African buyers. Covering technology, construction, energy, hospitality and consumer goods, the exhibition provides businesses with direct access to international suppliers, product innovations and potential distribution partnerships. For Chinese companies, Morocco offers an important entry point into North Africa and the wider African market.

Alongside it, thedemonstrates how intelligent technologies are reshaping homes, buildings and commercial spaces. Visitors can explore integrated solutions in smart home automation, intelligent appliances, connected security, automated lighting, climate control, home entertainment and energy management. These innovations are designed to make everyday living more convenient, secure, comfortable and energy-efficient.

The exhibition provides a meeting point for property developers, homeowners, retailers, hospitality operators, contractors and technology businesses seeking innovative products and solutions for the evolving smart living market.

extends the Smart Life vision into the food and beverage industry, bringing together food producers, processors, distributors, hospitality professionals and technology providers. Its showcase includes food products, ingredients, beverages, intelligent refrigeration, automated food preparation equipment, modern food processing systems, smart packaging and energy-efficient kitchen solutions.

Together, these showcases demonstrate the growing role of international cooperation, technology and innovation in strengthening regional food systems and expanding trade opportunities.

The opening day will focus on international trade, agricultural development and industrial cooperation. Highlights include the Hariz Agro-Industry Forum, smart factory technologies, food processing and packaging solutions, and discussions on strengthening China-Morocco industrial partnerships and connecting Africa's agricultural potential to global markets.

Day two will explore the future of food and hospitality, with discussions on resilient supply chains, food processing, traceability and smart kitchen technologies. Industry leaders will also examine hospitality innovation, digital transformation and opportunities to strengthen Morocco's food manufacturing and industrial competitiveness.

The final day will focus on hospitality workforce development, changing consumer trends and business expansion. Sessions will explore preparing Morocco's hospitality sector for the World Cup and beyond, alongside discussions on financing growth, scaling businesses and accessing African and international markets. International Participation and Exhibitor Overview

CTW Morocco, China-Morocco Smart Life Show and Africa Food Show Morocco will welcome delegates and industry participants from, bringing together local and international businesses, manufacturers, suppliers and industry professionals.

Morocco: Strong local participation across food and beverages, agriculture, food processing, packaging, hospitality, manufacturing and business services. China: Significant participation, particularly in industrial machinery, manufacturing, technology, construction materials, electronics, packaging and consumer products. Egypt: Representation across food products, manufacturing and industrial solutions. United Arab Emirates (UAE): Business representation, including Americana and Delta Pure. Saudi Arabia: Participation in consumer products and related sectors. Italy: Representation in the food and beverage sector. India: Representation in the coffee and food sector. South Africa: Representation in food and beverage products. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Representation through Nourrissons le Congo SAS.

The exhibitions will feature strong participation from, alongside representation from other international markets, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Italy, India, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This international participation reinforces the exhibitions' position as a platform connecting Moroccan industries with Chinese manufacturers, African markets and global suppliers. By bringing together participants from diverse markets and industry sectors, the three exhibitions aim to facilitate trade, encourage investment, strengthen business relationships and create opportunities for cross-border partnerships.

Alkebulan News

Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Asia Food Journal, Food Business Gulf & Middle East, Food Drinks & Innovation, Food Packaging Network, Foodtechbiz, Gazet International, Gulf Agriculture, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, Poland Fruits, Red Bus Digital Ventures, Start Up News, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, World Executive Digest and Zestnews.

17–19 November 2026Foire Internationale de Casablanca, Morocco

China Trade Week Morocco | China Morocco Smart Life Show:

Africa Food Show Morocco: