Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Gau Pujan in Mathura for Gopashtami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed Gau Pujan at a gaushala in Mathura on the occasion of Gopashtami, where cows were served a special Chhappan Bhog comprising 56 varieties of offerings as part of the celebrations. During the ceremony, Adityanath performed Gau Pujan of Lakshmi, the oldest cow at the gaushala in Parkhan, Mathura, and offered prayers.

For the special occasion, Lakshmi was adorned with a diamond ornament on her forehead, brought from Jaipur, along with silver anklets and a silver necklace. The Chhappan Bhog comprised a variety of nutritious food and delicacies prepared to ensure the nutritional well-being of the cows. The special arrangements marked the celebration of Gopashtami, a festival dedicated to the worship of cows and their significance in Hindu tradition.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people of the State on the occassion of Gopashtami, the sacred festival of worshipping the holy cow. On the occassion, CM Yogi fed several cows at a Gaushala in Deendayal village in Mathura. In a post on X, the Chief Minister emphasised the cultural and spiritual significance of cattle in Indian tradition; he underscored that the protection and promotion of cows remain a top priority for the state government.

"Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on 'Gopashtami', the sacred festival of worship of 'Mother Cow'. Mother Cow, who dispels sin, suffering and sorrow and carries forward our eternal culture, is an integral part of our faith, devotion and Indian way of life. Protecting and promoting Mother Cow is a priority of the double-engine government," he said.

Earlier on November 9, CM Adityanath performed the Govardhan Puja in Gorakhpur, highlighting the importance of protecting and nurturing cows."In a nation like India-a land deeply rooted in both agricultural and sage-led traditions-the cow serves as its very soul. Just now, a ceremony for the worship of cows has been concluded here on the occasion of Govardhan Puja," the Chief Minister said. As part of a new initiative to protect cattle, the Chief Minister said that over 7,700 cow shelters are housing 16 lakh animals. There are multiple government-operated shelters for destitute cattle.