Uday Kotak Terms 2018 IL & FS Crisis As India's Lehman Brothers Moment

The crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL & FS) in 2018 could have triggered a major contagion in India's financial sector, but swift action by the government and coordination with regulators and other stakeholders helped contain the impact, Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on Tuesday.

Describing the IL & FS crisis as India's "Lehman Brothers moment", Kotak said the company had a complex structure comprising 340 companies and was facing major defaults despite being rated triple-A. Speaking at the inaugural session of NITI Aayog's National Workshop Series, titled "Leadership as Mission", at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kotak recalled how he was asked to return from an overseas holiday in 2018 to take charge as the non-executive chairman of IL & FS.

"In 2018, I was overseas on a holiday. And I got a call from the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, basically asking me to come back because what looked like at that stage was India's Lehman Brothers moment," he said.

He said IL & FS, which was established in 1996, had 340 companies operating across different segments and was facing major defaults despite carrying a triple-A rating. "It was truly an India's Lehman moment," Kotak said, recalling his role in working with regulators and various stakeholders, particularly the government, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office, which was directly monitoring the situation.

Kotak said the government and other stakeholders worked together to prevent the crisis from spreading across the financial system. "And with all the support, a company which could have created as much impact and contagion... was fortunately, with significant partnership with the state and all the players, we were able to control that," he said.

The IL & FS crisis of 2018 was a major financial collapse in India triggered when Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL & FS), a massive infrastructure lender, defaulted on over Rs 91,000 crore in debt. The crisis happened because the company borrowed short-term money to fund slow-moving, long-term infrastructure projects like roads and power plants. To prevent a wider market crash, the Indian government stepped in, dismissed the company's board, and appointed a new leadership team to sell off assets and recover funds for lenders.

Uday Kotak also highlighted the progress made in resolving cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), saying the recovery outcome in the IL & FS case could be significantly higher than the usual success ratio under the framework. He attributed the outcome to swift action by the government, which helped prevent a financial crisis from escalating. Drawing a comparison with the global financial crisis, Kotak said the potential impact of the IL & FS collapse could have been significant, recalling how the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008 affected the US and global economies. He also highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, institutional reforms and coordination between the government, society and businesses in the process of nation-building.