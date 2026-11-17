PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Manila Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Redevelopment

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community in the Philippines have expressed immense pride and gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of Manila's historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a century-old place of worship.

Speaking to ANI, Manjinder James Kumar, who heads the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara (KDG) Committee, said, "He asked how long it will take to construct Gurudwara Sahib. I told him that the original Gurudwara was established a century ago and the new one will take two years. He asked if any assistance was needed for the new construction. The embassy helps us with everything we need. Clearly, PM Modi is supporting the Sikh community."

Granthi of Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, Baba Manmohan Singh, highlighted the significance of the redevelopment timeline and praised the Prime Minister's deep connection with the faith. "Today, the foundation stone for the Gurdwara Sahib has been laid. The plan is to complete the construction within two years, in time for the centenary in 2029. Narendra Modi ji is a very religious man; he is particularly knowledgeable about the Sikh faith. He is very well-versed in matters concerning Gurdwaras and has a deep, genuine affection for the Sikh community," he remarked.

Community members present at the groundbreaking ceremony also shared their joy over the Prime Minister's visit and interaction. Mandeep Singh said, "This is a very big moment that the Prime Minister of our country has come to the Philippines to lay the foundation stone of a Gurudwara for our Sikh religion. He loves the Sikh religion a lot, and he had a very good relationship with our former Punjab CM."

Harjinder, who also attended the ceremony, stated, "The entire Sikh community felt very good. PM Modi stands with the Sikh community." Echoing similar sentiments, Balbir Kaur added, "It felt very good. I met him."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, marking a significant step towards preserving a century-old place of worship associated with the Sikh community in the Philippines. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Gurudwara was first established in 1901, formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry further highlighted the Gurudwara's significance in strengthening community ties, describing it as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society. The ceremony was attended by Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno. During the programme, PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and the Sikh community.

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday on an official visit to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), hosted by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2026. As part of his engagements on Tuesday, PM Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, which provided an opportunity to review India's engagement with ASEAN and assess progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030. Discussions also focused on existing areas of cooperation and the future direction of engagement between India and ASEAN member countries. He is also scheduled to attend the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), which will bring together leaders to deliberate on significant regional and global developments and exchange views on matters of shared concern involving ASEAN and other participating countries. (ANI)