Telugu Film Actor Nithiin Seeks Divine Blessings at Tirumala Shrine

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Telugu film actor Nithiin offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Nithiin's visit to the temple comes as part of his spiritual engagement at the renowned pilgrimage centre, which attracts devotees from across the country and abroad.

The actor offered prayers and participated in the temple's religious rituals during his visit. The Tirumala temple, situated atop the Seshachalam Hills, is one of the most prominent Hindu pilgrimage destinations in India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Nithiin is among several Telugu film personalities who visit the hill shrine to seek divine blessings.

The actor, known for his work in Telugu cinema, has appeared in several films across different genres during his career. His visit to Tirumala comes amid the continued arrival of devotees at the hill shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings. Nithiin, who made his acting debut with the 2002 film 'Jayam', a commercial success that earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South, later starred in successful films such as 'Dil' (2003), 'Sye' (2004) and 'Sri Anjaneyam' (2004). After a series of box-office setbacks, he revived his career with the romantic films 'Ishq' (2012) and 'Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde' (2013), earning Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu nominations for both performances.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, actor Nani's production banner, Unanimous Productions, has announced its second venture, 'Alias Rukmini', featuring Nithiin in the lead role. The Telugu film was unveiled through an announcement video offering an initial glimpse into its world and is currently in the pre-production stage. Produced by Deepthi Ganta, the film is written and directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth, marking his second directorial venture after the critically acclaimed 'Dhandoraa'. The music will be composed by Vijai Bulganin. Following the success of 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', the production banner is set to release 'Alias Rukmini' in cinemas worldwide on December 4.