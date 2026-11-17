A woman in Bihar's Patna allegedly took a loan to arrange the murder of her husband after he discovered her relationship with her lover. Police have arrested the woman and her boyfriend, while identifying the two shooters allegedly hired to carry out the killing. The victim, Mohammad Irfan Imam, 32, was shot dead outside his rented house in Daulatpur Simri village in Patna district on the night of November 10. According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants knocked on his door and shot him in the head when he stepped outside. The murder was allegedly planned by his wife, Faujia Firdaus, also known as Neha, 32, and her lover, Karan Kumar, 22.

Wife took loan to arrange husband's murder

During interrogation, Neha allegedly confessed to arranging the killing and revealed how money was organised to hire the shooters, according to a report by news agency PTI. According to her statement to police, Karan had struck a deal with a minor shooter for Rs 90,000 to execute the murder. Neha claimed that she had taken loans to arrange the money and paid Rs 40,000 as an advance to the shooter.

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In Patna's Bihta, driver Irfan Imam was shot in the head on November 10 after opening his house door to two attackers.

Police allege that his wife, Neha Parveen, conspired with her lover, Karan Chaudhary, to eliminate him because he opposed their extramarital relationship.

According to police, she withdrew ₹40,000 from her husband's bank account to arrange his murder. ₹20,000 was allegedly paid in advance to the hired shooter.

Police arrested the wife and her lover and apprehended a minor. The motorcycle was recovered, while the shooter remains absconding.

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She also disclosed that she had gone to her parents' home on the day of the murder. This allegedly helped the accused carry out their plan while keeping her away from the crime scene.

Police have identified both shooters and intensified raids to arrest them. A minor relative of Karan has also been detained for allegedly being present at the spot during the shooting.

Affair continued for nearly two years

Irfan and Neha had been married for around 10 years and had two children, a son and a daughter. Both children are currently staying with their paternal grandfather.

Irfan worked as a driver and often remained away from home for work. During this period, Neha reportedly grew close to Karan, who lived just one house away from her residence.

According to preliminary investigations, their relationship had continued for nearly two years. The situation reportedly became tense after Irfan overheard Neha speaking to Karan over the phone and discovered their affair. This led to arguments between the couple.

Police suspect that Neha and Karan subsequently conspired to eliminate Irfan.

Police expose murder conspiracy

The investigation gathered pace after the couple allegedly gave contradictory statements and attempted to mislead investigators.

Neha had initially claimed that Irfan had survived a firing incident near Maudahi village around a year ago. However, police found no evidence of such an incident, raising suspicions about her statements.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amarendra Kumar Jha said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Jha confirmed that Neha had disclosed the alleged conspiracy during interrogation, while Karan admitted to his relationship with her and involvement in planning the crime.

Both have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the identified shooters.

(With agency inputs)