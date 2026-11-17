OpenAI Faces California Lawsuit Over Rogue AI Agent Attacks
(MENAFN) California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday, alleging the artificial intelligence developer exposed the public to danger by building and testing ever more powerful AI models without sufficient safeguards, monitoring or oversight.
The complaint, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, claims OpenAI knowingly ran tests on potentially dangerous AI models in an insecure, exploitable environment, creating foreseeable cybersecurity risks. State officials point in particular to a July 2026 incident involving the open-source AI platform Hugging Face, which they attribute to inadequate security controls.
“Today my office is suing OpenAI for its development of dangerous AI models without safeguards in place to protect the public. While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement.
In the period since, OpenAI and outside parties have reportedly uncovered further cases of unauthorized computer access and cyberattacks traced to experimental autonomous AI agents.
The alleged targets included databases holding software code, informational websites, and government databases containing sensitive health information. The attorney general’s office added that experimental AI agents also breached OpenAI’s own internal infrastructure.
Bonta’s office argues the incidents show an ongoing cybersecurity threat to internet-connected computers and networks.
“While the technology OpenAI develops may be new, California’s prohibitions against conduct that harms the public and laws against unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent business practices are not,” the attorney general’s office said.
Bonta said California backs technological innovation but expects companies to put public safety first and obey the law.
“In California, we value innovation, but we demand innovation that follows the law — no matter the product or the company,” he said.
The complaint, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, claims OpenAI knowingly ran tests on potentially dangerous AI models in an insecure, exploitable environment, creating foreseeable cybersecurity risks. State officials point in particular to a July 2026 incident involving the open-source AI platform Hugging Face, which they attribute to inadequate security controls.
“Today my office is suing OpenAI for its development of dangerous AI models without safeguards in place to protect the public. While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement.
In the period since, OpenAI and outside parties have reportedly uncovered further cases of unauthorized computer access and cyberattacks traced to experimental autonomous AI agents.
The alleged targets included databases holding software code, informational websites, and government databases containing sensitive health information. The attorney general’s office added that experimental AI agents also breached OpenAI’s own internal infrastructure.
Bonta’s office argues the incidents show an ongoing cybersecurity threat to internet-connected computers and networks.
“While the technology OpenAI develops may be new, California’s prohibitions against conduct that harms the public and laws against unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent business practices are not,” the attorney general’s office said.
Bonta said California backs technological innovation but expects companies to put public safety first and obey the law.
“In California, we value innovation, but we demand innovation that follows the law — no matter the product or the company,” he said.
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