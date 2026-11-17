Bahrain Issues New Security Warning, Urges Residents to Take Shelter
(MENAFN) Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a new security alert on Tuesday, warning of a potential threat and instructing citizens and residents to seek shelter.
In a statement, the ministry urged the public to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location and monitor official communication channels for updates and safety instructions.
Authorities did not disclose the nature or origin of the potential threat or provide additional information about the warning.
The latest alert follows similar warnings issued by Bahrain on Sunday, when authorities announced that the country's air defense systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching six drones targeting a US air defense radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain, where American military personnel are stationed.
The IRGC also claimed on Friday that it had struck a US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. However, the US military rejected the claim, stating that two Iranian drones had been intercepted before reaching their target, with no damage or injuries reported.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, has experienced heightened security concerns amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
In a statement, the ministry urged the public to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location and monitor official communication channels for updates and safety instructions.
Authorities did not disclose the nature or origin of the potential threat or provide additional information about the warning.
The latest alert follows similar warnings issued by Bahrain on Sunday, when authorities announced that the country's air defense systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching six drones targeting a US air defense radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain, where American military personnel are stationed.
The IRGC also claimed on Friday that it had struck a US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. However, the US military rejected the claim, stating that two Iranian drones had been intercepted before reaching their target, with no damage or injuries reported.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, has experienced heightened security concerns amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment