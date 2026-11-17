MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received a written message from Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council.

Shoigu conveyed Putin's greetings and thanked the UAE for hosting trilateral talks involving the US, Russia and Ukraine, aimed at advancing dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

He also expressed Putin's appreciation for the UAE's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, which have helped secure the release of prisoners from both sides.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohamed asked Shoigu to convey his greetings and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

It was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other officials.

UAE Deputy PM attends launch of Abu Dhabi talks between Russia, Ukraine and US UAE President meets US delegation mediating Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

ALSO READ