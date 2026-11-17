Coveryou Unveils Voice AI Assistant That Enables Doctors To Buy Indemnity Insurance In Just 60 Seconds
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 17th November 2026: CoverYou, an insurance broking platform focused on medical professionals, has launched CIA · सिया (CoverYou Intelligent Assistant), a Voice AI-powered assistant designed to help doctors understand and purchase professional indemnity (PI) insurance. Through a WhatsApp voice call, the platform brings insurance guidance, policy information and the purchase process into a single conversation, with the ambition of enabling eligible doctors to complete their insurance journey in as little as 60 seconds.
Professional indemnity insurance helps protect doctors against financial liabilities arising from eligible claims of professional negligence. Depending on the policy's terms, conditions and coverage limits, this may include legal defence expenses and compensation arising from covered medico-legal claims.
Doctors spend years protecting lives, yet securing protection for their own professional practice should not demand more time than necessary. With CIA · सिया, CoverYou seeks to replace lengthy paperwork and multiple digital steps with a simpler, voice-led experience. Designed around doctors' schedules and professional needs, the assistant allows them to ask questions and understand relevant coverage provisions. It also provides policy information before guiding doctors through the required details, KYC and payment process, subject to applicable requirements and insurer confirmation.
The launch comes against a backdrop of medico-legal cases that highlight the financial and professional consequences of negligence disputes. In March 2025, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directed a surgeon and a Kolkata hospital to jointly pay ₹75 lakh in compensation. The complainants had sought more than ₹20 crore in the medical negligence case. The decision illustrates the substantial financial liabilities that can arise when professional negligence is established.
Financial exposure, however, is only one dimension of the challenge. Medico-legal proceedings can continue for years, demanding considerable time, resources and attention from medical professionals. In March 2026, the NCDRC dismissed an appeal involving a knee replacement procedure performed in 2010. The Commission found insufficient evidence of negligence against the hospital and doctors. Although the allegations were ultimately not established, the dispute continued through consumer forums for years.
These cases highlight two distinct challenges for medical professionals. Established negligence can result in significant compensation liabilities, while defending allegations may involve prolonged legal proceedings even when negligence is not proved. CoverYou aims to help doctors understand these risks, assess relevant policy provisions and make informed decisions about suitable insurance protection.
Deepanker Mahajan, Co-Founder and CEO, CoverYou, said, "For too long, insurance has expected doctors to work around its processes rather than adapting to the way doctors work. We believe that approach needs to change. Professional protection should be straightforward, accessible and aligned with the realities of medical practice. It should also provide the clarity and confidence doctors need when making important insurance decisions.
"With CIA · सिया, we are rethinking how insurance is delivered, not simply how quickly it can be purchased. Our vision is to make intelligent, personalised assistance available when doctors need it. Trust, transparency and informed choice must remain central to every interaction."
The 60-second purchase journey is subject to complete and accurate customer information, applicable KYC requirements, payment processing and insurer confirmation. While CIA · सिया is designed to simplify routine interactions, CoverYou's insurance specialists remain available for complex queries and personal assistance. The technology is intended to strengthen the broker's ability to serve doctors while retaining clear disclosures, professional guidance and accountability throughout the customer journey.
As the industry discusses IRDAI's proposed distribution reforms, CoverYou remains committed to its technology roadmap, customer service and long-term focus on doctors. The launch of CIA · सिया reflects the company's broader vision of making insurance more conversational, accessible and responsive to the needs of medical professionals.
About CoverYou:
CoverYou is the trading name of Alexa Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd., an IRDAI-registered Direct Broker (Life & General), licence number 825. CoverYou helps doctors, hospitals and clinics across India compare and buy professional indemnity, health, term, motor and business insurance from IRDAI-registered insurers, and supports them through renewals and claims.
Professional indemnity insurance helps protect doctors against financial liabilities arising from eligible claims of professional negligence. Depending on the policy's terms, conditions and coverage limits, this may include legal defence expenses and compensation arising from covered medico-legal claims.
Doctors spend years protecting lives, yet securing protection for their own professional practice should not demand more time than necessary. With CIA · सिया, CoverYou seeks to replace lengthy paperwork and multiple digital steps with a simpler, voice-led experience. Designed around doctors' schedules and professional needs, the assistant allows them to ask questions and understand relevant coverage provisions. It also provides policy information before guiding doctors through the required details, KYC and payment process, subject to applicable requirements and insurer confirmation.
The launch comes against a backdrop of medico-legal cases that highlight the financial and professional consequences of negligence disputes. In March 2025, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directed a surgeon and a Kolkata hospital to jointly pay ₹75 lakh in compensation. The complainants had sought more than ₹20 crore in the medical negligence case. The decision illustrates the substantial financial liabilities that can arise when professional negligence is established.
Financial exposure, however, is only one dimension of the challenge. Medico-legal proceedings can continue for years, demanding considerable time, resources and attention from medical professionals. In March 2026, the NCDRC dismissed an appeal involving a knee replacement procedure performed in 2010. The Commission found insufficient evidence of negligence against the hospital and doctors. Although the allegations were ultimately not established, the dispute continued through consumer forums for years.
These cases highlight two distinct challenges for medical professionals. Established negligence can result in significant compensation liabilities, while defending allegations may involve prolonged legal proceedings even when negligence is not proved. CoverYou aims to help doctors understand these risks, assess relevant policy provisions and make informed decisions about suitable insurance protection.
Deepanker Mahajan, Co-Founder and CEO, CoverYou, said, "For too long, insurance has expected doctors to work around its processes rather than adapting to the way doctors work. We believe that approach needs to change. Professional protection should be straightforward, accessible and aligned with the realities of medical practice. It should also provide the clarity and confidence doctors need when making important insurance decisions.
"With CIA · सिया, we are rethinking how insurance is delivered, not simply how quickly it can be purchased. Our vision is to make intelligent, personalised assistance available when doctors need it. Trust, transparency and informed choice must remain central to every interaction."
The 60-second purchase journey is subject to complete and accurate customer information, applicable KYC requirements, payment processing and insurer confirmation. While CIA · सिया is designed to simplify routine interactions, CoverYou's insurance specialists remain available for complex queries and personal assistance. The technology is intended to strengthen the broker's ability to serve doctors while retaining clear disclosures, professional guidance and accountability throughout the customer journey.
As the industry discusses IRDAI's proposed distribution reforms, CoverYou remains committed to its technology roadmap, customer service and long-term focus on doctors. The launch of CIA · सिया reflects the company's broader vision of making insurance more conversational, accessible and responsive to the needs of medical professionals.
About CoverYou:
CoverYou is the trading name of Alexa Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd., an IRDAI-registered Direct Broker (Life & General), licence number 825. CoverYou helps doctors, hospitals and clinics across India compare and buy professional indemnity, health, term, motor and business insurance from IRDAI-registered insurers, and supports them through renewals and claims.
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